Ecstasy won over empathy. The pharmacist and promoter of MDMA Alexander Shulgin wanted to call his preferred drug “empathy” because of the communion effects caused by its shared use, but he ended up permeating the intimate “ecstasy” with which Michael Clegg, a former priest who was a drug dealer, baptized it. the 70 who called himself “missionary of ecstasy.” There is nothing: messenger of that anticipation of eternal life that is ecstasy in its theological meaning.

Certain electronic music also has a lot of religious experience. The third chapter explains it well. The route, the extraordinary series created by Borja Soler and Roberto Martín Maiztegui broadcast on Atresplayer Premium. In it, a young curilla with as much devotion to Christ as to the bakalao route recalls another priest, Father Juan García Castillejo, a Valencian parish priest who wrote in 1944 Fast telegraphy, the tri-keyboard and electric music. The cadence of electronic music, explains this character, has a lot to do with prayer, with the mantra: the rosary and techno, first cousins.

From our secularity, far from the benefits of the liturgy, sitting down every Sunday to watch a television series is the closest thing many of us experience to going to mass. The route He puts lonely, misunderstood, wounded people in front of us and makes them walk through that 72-hour communion that was the bakalao route every weekend. Come to me those who are tired and burdened, and I will relieve you. The ecstasy—empathy?—of the spectator is not Clegg’s or Saint Teresa’s, ours is a vicarious experience, but living through others who don’t even live is miraculous. Life can be eternal in 72 hours or in fifty minutes.

