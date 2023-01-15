Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Tomorrow, the activities of the “EcoWaste 2023” exhibition and forum will start under the slogan “Exploring future opportunities in waste management to reach a circular economy” within Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company “Tadweer”. The exhibition will continue until January 18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. With the participation of 40 exhibitors from more than 15 countries. During its participation in EcoWest 2023, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company “Tadweer” will showcase the latest technologies and the most prominent projects it has implemented and planned in the field of waste management, best practices within sustainability initiatives, as well as products made from Recycled waste from demolition and construction waste, agricultural and animal waste.

The company is also organizing, on the sidelines of “Ecowest”, a panel discussion entitled “Women’s Contribution to Sustainable Waste Management”, with the aim of highlighting efforts to educate youth groups about the waste management sector and the importance of sustainable practices in waste management.

In this regard, Engineer Ali Al Dhaheri, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), stressed the importance of the “Ecowest” exhibition and forum in strengthening partnerships and building bridges of cooperation between local and international companies to meet the challenges of waste management, especially as it is the ideal platform that brings together the most prominent experts and specialists in this field. The field, which enhances their opportunities to learn about the latest developments related to modern technologies used in the sector, in addition to finding radical solutions, exploring opportunities, exchanging experiences and knowledge between companies, and promoting plans to achieve integrated and sustainable waste management.

Al Dhaheri said: “Facing the challenges of waste management must be at the top of our list of priorities, and we must redouble our efforts to find radical solutions to treat waste and reduce pollution resulting from it, and transform it from an economic burden into a national tributary. In turn, we are working at the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company to enhance our contribution in this field.” Through the implementation of projects and initiatives that contribute to the development of the waste management system, in line with the country’s objectives aimed at moving towards a circular economy and achieving a more prosperous and sustainable future in line with its leading position on the global map.

The agenda of the exhibition and forum reviews the leading role of the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in promoting the trend towards a circular economy, while highlighting the role of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in this field. Waste crisis in the Middle East and North Africa, which is expected to double by about 255 million tons annually by 2050 in light of increasing urbanization, according to World Bank estimates.