The closing statement of the emergency ECOWAS summit on Niger stated:
- We call on all countries to support ECOWAS to restore constitutional status in Niger.
- All options will remain on the table to resolve the crisis peacefully in Niger.
- We stress the condemnation of the coup and the illegal arrest of President Bazoum.
- Our diplomatic efforts were rejected by the putschists.
- We hold the coup leaders responsible for the safety of the President of Niger.
- We want to solve the crisis in Niger peacefully.
- We call on the African Union to support the decisions we have taken on Niger
- We affirm our determination to keep all options on the table to deal with Niger, including military intervention.
- Committed to restoring constitutional order in Nigeria through peaceful means.
Since the July 26 coup, which shocked the region, the military council has rejected diplomatic initiatives and ignored a deadline set on August 6 set by ECOWAS to return Bazoum to power.
Today, Thursday, the military council in Niger announced, on state television, the formation of a new government that includes 21 ministers.
The new government is described as “consensual”, and includes “economic, civil and military ministers”, including 4 women.
