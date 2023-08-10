The closing statement of the emergency ECOWAS summit on Niger stated:

We call on all countries to support ECOWAS to restore constitutional status in Niger.

All options will remain on the table to resolve the crisis peacefully in Niger.

We stress the condemnation of the coup and the illegal arrest of President Bazoum.

Our diplomatic efforts were rejected by the putschists.

We hold the coup leaders responsible for the safety of the President of Niger.

We want to solve the crisis in Niger peacefully.

We call on the African Union to support the decisions we have taken on Niger

We affirm our determination to keep all options on the table to deal with Niger, including military intervention.

Committed to restoring constitutional order in Nigeria through peaceful means.

Since the July 26 coup, which shocked the region, the military council has rejected diplomatic initiatives and ignored a deadline set on August 6 set by ECOWAS to return Bazoum to power.

Today, Thursday, the military council in Niger announced, on state television, the formation of a new government that includes 21 ministers.

The new government is described as “consensual”, and includes “economic, civil and military ministers”, including 4 women.