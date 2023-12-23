A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by the Presidents of Senegal and Ghana, is on a visit to Sierra Leone to prepare for the formation of a stabilization mission that will work in particular to combat attempts to seize power.

Last November 26, men in the capital Freetown attacked a military weapons depot, two barracks, two prisons and two police stations. The authorities described these disturbances, which left 21 people dead, as an attempt to seize power.

During the group's recent summit, the leaders of the countries of the region called for “facilitating the deployment of an ECOWAS security mission to Sierra Leone to help achieve stability in the country.”

Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister Timothy Kaba said in a statement to a local radio station yesterday evening, Friday, that the stabilization mission “is not a military intervention force,” explaining that it is “a mission to protect safety.”

He continued, “We have a very competent army that repelled the rebels, and this does not detract from Sierra Leone’s sovereignty.” “But there is strength to stabilize Gambia and Guinea Bissau based on the security assessment.”

Senegalese President Macky Sall and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo arrived in Freetown to discuss the security situation in the country with Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, their presidential office said.

On Wednesday, the government lifted the curfew that had been imposed since the events of November 26.