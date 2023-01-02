With the commitment to guarantee a dignified life, without hunger, access to employment, health and education, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office this Sunday (1), in Brasília. According to him, the rights and interests of the population, the strengthening of democracy and the resumption of national sovereignty will be the pillars of his government. “The wheel of the economy will turn again and popular consumption will play a central role in this process”, said Lula.

For the president, it is possible to govern Brazil with broad social participation, including workers and the poorest in the budget and government decisions. to those who need it most. Our first actions are aimed at rescuing 33 million people from hunger and rescuing more than 100 million Brazilian men and women from poverty, who have borne the hardest burden of the project of national destruction that ends today,” said the president.

Inequality

Lula recalled his commitment twenty years ago, when he was elected president for the first time, to consolidate constitutional precepts. “He said, on that occasion, that my life’s mission would be accomplished when every Brazilian man and woman could eat three meals a day. Having to repeat this commitment today – in the face of the increase in poverty and the return of hunger, which we had overcome – is the most serious symptom of the devastation that has been imposed on the country in recent years,” said Lula.

For the president, “it is inadmissible that the richest 5% of this country hold the same slice of income as the other 95% and that six Brazilian billionaires have a wealth equivalent to the assets of the poorest 100 million in the country. May a worker who earns a monthly minimum wage take 19 years to earn the equivalent of what a super rich earns in a single month”.

Lula highlighted that democracy was the great winner of the election, “overcoming the greatest mobilization of public and private resources that has ever been seen”, referring to the previous government, of Jair Bolsonaro. According to him, the diagnosis received from the Cabinet for the Transition of Government is “appalling”.

“Health resources have been emptied. They dismantled Education, Culture, Science and Technology. They destroyed the protection of the Environment. They left no resources for school lunches, vaccinations, public safety, forest protection, social assistance,” she said.

According to Lula, they disorganized the governance of the economy, public financing, support for companies, entrepreneurs and foreign trade. State-owned companies and public banks were ruined and resources were looted to satisfy private shareholders of public companies.

“Never have state resources been so misused for the benefit of an authoritarian project of power. Never has the public machine been so far removed from republican controls. Voters have never been so constrained by economic power and by lies disseminated on an industrial scale,” said the president in his inauguration speech at the National Congress.

Construction

The president said that in dialogue with the 27 governors, priorities will be defined to resume more than 14,000 paralyzed works. “We are going to resume Minha Casa, Minha Vida and structure a new PAC to generate jobs at the speed that Brazil requires. We will seek financing and cooperation – nationally and internationally – for investment, to boost and expand the domestic consumer market, to develop trade, exports, services, agriculture and industry,” said Lula.

According to him, public banks, especially BNDES, and companies that promote growth and innovation, such as Petrobras, will play a fundamental role in this new cycle. “At the same time, we are going to boost small and medium-sized companies, potentially the biggest generators of jobs and income, entrepreneurship, cooperativism and the creative economy”, he said.

Logging

Lula highlighted Brazil’s ability to become a great environmental power based on the creativity of the bioeconomy and socio-biodiversity undertakings. He said that the energy and ecological transition to sustainable agriculture and mining, stronger family farming and greener industry will begin.

“Our goal is to achieve zero deforestation in the Amazon and zero greenhouse gas emissions in the electricity matrix, in addition to encouraging the reuse of degraded pastures. Brazil does not need to deforest to maintain and expand its strategic agricultural frontier,” he said.