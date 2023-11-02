Thursday, November 2, 2023
The economy | What is the condition of exports that are important to Finland? Watch the live broadcast at 11 o’clock

November 2, 2023
What does the outlook for the technology industry look like next year? It will be clear at 11 o’clock.

From what What do Finland’s export prospects look like next year? And what about the requests for orders and offers from member companies of the Technology industry?

The questions will be answered at 11 o’clock, when the Technology Industry, one of Finland’s largest export sectors, publishes its economic outlook.

HS presents views from 11 o’clock. HS.fi will show the event live from 11 o’clock.

