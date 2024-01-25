Thursday, January 25, 2024
The economy | The US economy grew more than expected at the end of the year

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2024
in World Europe
The growth rate of gross domestic product was 3.3 percent in the last quarter of the year, while economists predicted it would have been 2.0 percent.

of the United States the economy grew more than expected at the end of last year, according to figures published by the country's Ministry of Trade on Thursday.

In the last quarter of the year, the annual growth rate of the US gross domestic product was 3.3 percent. This raised the growth for the whole year to 2.5 percent, while the previous year the figure was 1.9 percent.

According to the Reuters news agency, economists estimate in advance that the economy's growth rate would have been 2.0 percent in October-December.

According to the ministry, the growth of the end of the year was especially accelerated by the flexible labor market and private consumption.

In early 2023, analysts expected private consumption to decline as household savings were depleted and borrowing costs remained high. Some also warned of a recession.

However, the labor market has remained surprisingly strong, and unemployment rates have been low.

