The economy | The United States once again weakens the economy of the euro area – One reason may be “creative destruction”

of the United States the economy has once again shown its strength.

Based on the central banks’ new forecasts, economic growth there this year will be clearly stronger than in the euro area.

“The old adage that you should never underestimate the US consumer seems to be true again. Stronger-than-expected economic growth is primarily based on growth in household consumption,” says the chief economist of the financial group OP Reijo Heiskanen.

In the United States, private consumption accounts for nearly 70 percent of GDP, while in the euro area the share is more than 50 percent.

The coronavirus pandemic during the period, the United States focused its stimulus especially on households, whose savings grew. Now they are using their savings, which grew during the pandemic, generously, which can be seen specifically in the increase in consumption.

In addition, the real disposable income of households has increased this year, unemployment is low and inflation has clearly slowed down.

“When all these factors are taken into account, it has strengthened private consumption, which accelerates economic growth,” says Heiskanen.

In terms of industries, economic growth in the United States has been accelerated especially by service industries.

“Their weight is much greater than in the euro area, where the problem is especially the industrial recession.”

On Wednesday, the United States central bank estimated in the new economic forecast that the economy will grow by 2.1 percent this year. The new forecast is significantly better than three months ago, when it estimated that the economy would grow by 1.0 percent this year.

More than a week ago, the European Central Bank, on the other hand, weakened its forecast for economic growth in the euro area and a slowdown in inflation.

“ “In the United States, the population is growing much faster than in the euro area.”

In the euro area the industry’s problems have been aggravated by the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine and the energy crisis that followed. Its effects on the US economy were comparatively small, but large in the euro area.

The ability of the American economy to renew itself is much better than in the euro area, stresses the chief economist of Finanssiyhtiö Nordea Wind Birch.

“In the United States, the importance of bank financing in business life is smaller than in the euro area, while the importance of risk financing is greater. This may promote creative destruction during economic upheavals. The differences in the development of labor productivity between the United States and the euro area have widened specifically after the crises.”

Creatively the destruction has an important meaning for the renewal of the economy.

Companies whose chances of success have weakened leave the market or have to change their business to make it more productive.

“In the euro area, consumption and investments are just reaching the level they were before the pandemic. In the United States, they have already grown significantly larger than before the pandemic, one reason for which is the president Joe Biden large investment programs.”

The US’s strength in adapting to the economic cycle is also the more flexible labor market, which has slowed down the decline in household purchasing power.

“Salaries are formed more in the market. When there was a rapid shortage of labor after the pandemic and inflation was very strong, wages rose quickly, but the rise has since also started to slow down. In the Eurozone, wage increases started later, but large wage increases will still occur next year, which is why the delay in the effect of monetary policy is likely to be greater than in the United States,” says Koivu.

Monetary policy tightening usually starts to slow down the rate of inflation after half a year and typically reaches its full effect after more than a year.

In the United States, the central bank decided on Wednesday to suspend the tightening of monetary policy so that it can observe to what extent the interest rate increases that have already been made will in the near future slow down the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation.

The European Central Bank, on the other hand, tightened monetary policy a little over a week ago by 0.25 percentage points, because inflation has not yet slowed down enough towards the target of two percent.

In the United States, the central bank started raising interest rates in March 2022, and the European Central Bank in July of the same year.

By tightening monetary policy, central banks reduce demand so that it is better balanced with supply. This leads to a slowdown in inflation over time.

Birch tree believes that the most central problem of the euro area economy is still the weak growth of labor productivity, which creative destruction could promote.

In the national economy, labor productivity is calculated by dividing the gross domestic product by the hours worked. Work productivity can be improved with new products developed by companies or by manufacturing current products with even more efficient methods.

“The United States invests much more in new technology. Such investments are apt to increase labor productivity and economic growth. There are far fewer significant technology companies in the euro area,” says Koivu.

According to him, many companies talk about how the government support offered by the United States for climate change investments is very simple. In Europe, companies have to venture through a very complicated “subsidy jungle”.

In Heiskanen’s opinion, the weak growth of labor productivity is a real problem in the euro area, but the bigger problem is in the population.

“In the United States, the population is growing much faster than in the euro area, where the population is aging. Of course, there are also many more technology companies in the United States that develop innovations that improve work productivity.”