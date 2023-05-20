The Ministry of Economy confirmed that the UAE is the least expensive country in the tax rate among the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States.

In her response to a parliamentary report recently approved by the Federal National Council, which called on it to take a number of measures that enhance the attractiveness of foreign investment in the country, she said that the UAE ranks among the best countries in the world in terms of the low cost of establishing a business.

In detail, a parliamentary report prepared by the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council stated that although the UAE ranked first in the Arab world and 19th globally in terms of its ability to attract foreign direct investment, according to the Global Foreign Direct Investment Report 2022 issued by the Conference of Nations United Trade and Development (UNCTAD), foreign direct investment in the UAE faces a number of challenges that may affect its regional competition in attracting foreign investment.

The report, which was approved by members of the Federal National Council during the last session of the Council, stated that some competitive foreign markets provided many preferential benefits to attract foreign investments, such as exemption from corporate tax and some obligations imposed on companies, for periods ranging from 10 to 50 years.

The report, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, pointed out that taxes and fees burden the foreign investor, which affects his continuity in the labor market of any country, especially in light of the current economic conditions and the accompanying global crisis that leads to losses for investors, which It always pushes them to search for markets that give preferential advantages, calling on the Ministry of Economy to take into account these factors to enhance the country’s position in global competitiveness indicators regarding attracting foreign investments.

The parliamentary report concluded that the Ministry of Economy should take a number of measures that enhance the attractiveness of foreign investment within the country, the most important of which is setting controls and requirements for foreign direct investment so that it includes the conditions for its access to the country’s markets and the facilities granted to it to be of local added value to the country’s economy, which leads to an increase in the number of companies In some targeted areas and the diversity of activities in them, in addition to the need to work to increase the facilities and privileges provided to the foreign investor and reduce fees, as this contributes directly to increasing foreign investments in the country.

The parliamentary report included a governmental response from the Ministry of Economy to the most important observations received, in which the ministry confirmed that studies have shown that the UAE is the least expensive country in the tax rate among the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States, stressing that there are many international indicators that classify the country in the rank of Advanced in the index of low cost of establishing a business.

The ministry stated that foreign direct investments incoming to the UAE grew by 4% in 2021 compared to 2020, reaching $20.7 billion, despite the repercussions of the (Covid-19) pandemic.

The cumulative balance of inward foreign direct investment inflows rose to about $171.6 billion. The state has signed about 106 agreements with its trading partners to protect and encourage investments.

The UAE is the first in the Arab world and the 19th in the world in terms of the ability to attract foreign direct investment.