The economy | The slowdown in inflation in the United States continued in November

In November, the inflation rate was 7.1 percent and the base inflation was 6.0 percent.

Consumer prices the slowdown in price increases, i.e. inflation, continued in November, according to the consumer price index published by the Ministry of Labor on Tuesday.

The inflation rate was 7.1 percent, while it was 7.7 percent in October. Economists estimated in a preliminary survey by the Reuters news agency that the inflation rate would have been 7.3 percent in November, or 0.4 percentage points slower than in October.

The fastest rate of inflation was in June this year, when consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent.

In November energy went up by 13.1 percent, food by 10.6 percent and housing by 7.1 percent compared to the same time last year.

Core inflation, closely monitored by the central bank, was 6.0 percent, which is 0.3 percentage points slower than in October.

Core inflation is an important measure because it removes the effect of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices.

Inflation the slowdown is a relief for the central bank. Despite the slowdown, it is inevitable that it will have to tighten monetary policy on Wednesday.

The most central question is whether the central bank will resort to an interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points and 0.50 percentage points. In the financial market, an interest rate increase of 0.50 percentage points is considered almost certain.

According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent on average over a long period of time. This year, it has already tightened monetary policy six times to control inflation. The range of the key interest rate is currently 3.75–4.00 percent.

Key ones the reasons for the acceleration of inflation have been supply disruptions in the world economy and high demand, which has been increased by fiscal stimulus.

In the United States, the economy is overheated, because the demand for labor is greater than the supply and the economy is operating at the extreme limits of its capacity.