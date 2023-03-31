The economy | The rise in prices in the euro area slowed significantly in March – core inflation accelerated to a new record

Total inflation slowed to 6.9 percent, but core inflation accelerated to 5.7 percent.

of the euro area inflation, i.e. the increase in consumer prices, slowed considerably in March.

According to preliminary data from Eurostat, the European Union’s Statistical Centre, total inflation slowed to 6.9 percent, compared to 8.5 percent in February. Despite this, core inflation accelerated to 5.7 percent. Core inflation in the euro area has never been so strong before.

According to the Reuters news agency, economists estimated in advance that total inflation would have been 7.1 percent and core inflation 5.7 percent.

Energy became cheaper in March by 0.9 percent compared to the same time last year. On the other hand, unprocessed foodstuffs became more expensive by 14.7 percent, industrial products by 6.6 percent and services by 5.0 percent.

Compared to February, core inflation, which is closely monitored by economists, accelerated by 0.1 percentage points in March.

Core inflation is an important measure, as the effect of volatile energy and food items has been removed from it. Its acceleration indicates that inflationary pressures are very wide-ranging.

European the central bank has already tightened monetary policy strongly since last July to get inflation under control.

Rapid inflation harms both households and companies. Households’ real incomes will shrink and companies’ costs will increase, causing consumption and production to decrease.

By tightening monetary policy, the central bank reduces demand so that it is better balanced with supply. As a result, inflation slows down over time.

Last year, inflation was at its fastest in October, when consumer prices rose by 10.6 percent from the corresponding time of the previous year.