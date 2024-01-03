The economy | The number of vacancies in the United States is the lowest in more than two years

There were 8.79 million open jobs in November, which is 62,000 less than in October.

Open the number of open jobs in the United States in November was the lowest in more than two years.

According to data published by the Ministry of Labor on Wednesday, there were 8.79 million open jobs in November, which is slightly less than October's 8.85 million.

The labor market cooling raises doubts that the US central bank might start easing monetary policy earlier than expected.

In the previous one at their meeting, the members of the central bank's monetary policy decision-making council estimated that the key interest rate should be 4.60 percent this year. That would mean several rate cuts this year.

However, the Open Market Committee kept the key interest rate unchanged in the range of 5.00–5.25 percent in December.

Economists generally rely on the observation that a slowdown in rapid inflation often requires a temporary increase in unemployment.