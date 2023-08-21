The economy | The number of bankruptcies increased strongly in July

The last such dark bankruptcy July was experienced in 1997.

Bankruptcies the number increased strongly in July from a year ago. The last time more bankruptcies were filed in July was more than 25 years ago.

According to data released by Statistics Finland on Monday, 224 bankruptcies were filed in July, which is 76 bankruptcies, or 51 percent more than at the same time a year earlier.

The number of person-years of work in companies filed for bankruptcy was a total of 858, which is 338 person-years more than in July of last year.

Chief Economist of Suomen Yrittäjai Juhana Brotherus according to the last time such a dark July was seen in 1997.

“The difficulties of the companies indicate a prolonged weak economic situation. The high numbers can no longer be explained only by the corona subsidies, which at one time caused bankruptcy”, Brotherus estimates in his quick analysis.

In the last 12 months, the number of bankruptcies was 22 percent higher than in the preceding 12-month period.

Between January and July, a total of 1,864 bankruptcies were filed, which is a higher number than at any time in the same period in ten years. The peak of bankruptcies occurred at the beginning of the year, but according to Brotherus, the level has remained clearly higher than normal.

Brotherus predicts that this year the threshold of 3,000 bankruptcies will be crossed for the first time since 2013.

“There are concerns about bankruptcies towards the end of the year, especially in the construction sector, where housing and renovation construction suffer from rising interest rates and costs,” Brotherus estimates.

Statistics Finland according to the report, most bankruptcies were filed in the construction and other service industries. 68 bankruptcies were initiated in the other services sector and 61 bankruptcies in the construction sector.

There were 24 bankruptcies in the accommodation and catering sector and 26 bankruptcies in the trade sector.

The fewest bankruptcies were initiated in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries industry, with six bankruptcies initiated.

Of the companies filed for bankruptcy, 197 were joint stock companies, 18 were natural persons and four were open companies or limited partnerships. The remaining five bankruptcy applications were aimed at housing corporations, cooperatives and non-profit associations.