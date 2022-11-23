The economy | The new data predicts that the euro area economy will contract at the end of the year

Based on the purchasing managers’ index, the economy of the euro area may shrink by 0.2 percent in October–December.

of the euro area the slowdown in economic growth was more muted than anticipated in November.

Based on preliminary data, the purchasing managers’ index, which reliably predicts the development of the economy, was 47.8 points in November, while it was 47.3 points in October.

According to the Reuters news agency, economists expected that the index would have weakened to 47.0 points in November. It can be considered positive that the supply disruptions in the euro area have apparently eased a bit.

When the purchasing managers’ index is below 50 points, it portends a contraction of the gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living. Gross national product means the total value of goods and services produced for final use.

“Purchasing managers’ index was better than expected and in services in industry. This reinforces the view that the euro area economy may sink into recession at the beginning of next year, but the recession may be mild,” says the head of the Bank of Finland’s office Markku Lehmus.

The index productive S&P estimates, based on new data, that the economy of the euro area would contract in October–December by 0.2 percent from the previous quarter. In July–September, the economy grew by 0.2 percent from the previous quarter and by 2.1 percent from a year ago.

The main reason for the slowdown in economic growth is the energy crisis. In addition to high demand, it is also a significant reason for exceptionally strong inflation. Based on detailed data, the inflation rate accelerated to 10.6 percent in the euro area in October.