The economy | The markets were startled by the wild employment figures in the USA, interest rates are rising and stocks fell sharply

528,000 new jobs were created in the United States in July. The number of employees more than doubled compared to expectations.

of the United States the labor market picked up tremendously in July. The number of employed people increased by no less than 528,000 in July. The number was more than twice as expected. Employment figures do not include jobs in agriculture.

The good news in the labor market was immediately reflected in the interest rate market. The 10-year interest rate on the US government bond rose to 2.8 percent after the news. At its highest, the interest rate was around 3.5 percent in mid-June.

The stock market reacted to the news immediately, and the futures of key stock indices turned down. Better-than-expected employment figures are poison for the stock market, as the overheated economy increases the likelihood that the US central bank (Fed) will significantly raise its key interest rate next month.

A rise in interest rates is harmful to share prices, as the present value of the shares’ future returns decreases as a result of the rise in interest rates. The rise in interest rates also increases companies’ financing costs.