The economy | The major banks expect three more increases in the key interest rate from the US central bank

of the United States Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, among the largest banks, expect the US central bank Fed to raise the key interest rate three more times this year by 0.25 percentage points. The increases expected by the banks would raise the key interest rate to a range of 5.25–5.5 percent.

The news agencies report on it Reuters and Bloomberg.

Previously, banks estimated that the central bank would raise the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points twice more this year, which would bring the interest rate to a range of 5-5.25 percent.

According to Bloomberg, the market already considers 0.25 percentage point increases practically certain at the next two meetings of the open market committee, which decides on the central bank’s monetary policy, in March and May.

According to the news agency, the market has priced the probability of a third interest rate hike at the June meeting of the Open Market Committee at about 70 percent.

Bank of America’s economists said, according to Bloomberg, in connection with their assessment that employment figures indicating a strong tone in the US labor market are difficult to ignore, although some of them may be the result of seasonal fluctuations.

Goldman Sachs economists, on the other hand, justified the change in their estimate with stronger growth than before and more supportive inflation data.

According to data released by the US Department of Labor on Tuesday, the country’s inflation rate slowed down in January more slowly than economists expected.

The stronger-than-expected development of the country’s employment situation in January also adds to the tightening pressure on monetary policy. The US economy can be considered to be overheated, as the demand for labor is greater than the supply.

of the United States the central bank’s open market committee last raised the key interest rate at the beginning of February. It then raised the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 4.50-4.75 percent.

The central bank raised the key interest rate, i.e. tightened monetary policy, exceptionally drastically during the last year.

In December, the central bank raised the key interest rate by 0.50 percentage points, and before that four times in a row by 0.75 percentage points. In recent history, it has never before raised the key interest rate as much as it did last year within one year.