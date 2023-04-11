The economy | The International Monetary Fund warns of growing economic risks: “The fog has thickened”

Chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas considers it possible that central banks will have to tighten monetary policy further or keep it tight longer than expected.

International the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns in its new economic forecast about the increased risks of the global economy.

These include a slower-than-anticipated decline in inflation, historically exceptionally slow economic growth, and a weakening of financial stability.

According to the new forecast, the world economy will grow by 2.8 percent this year and 3.0 percent next year. This year, the slowdown in economic growth is concentrated in developed national economies, especially in the euro area and Britain.

Of everything despite this, the IMF estimates that the euro area will avoid a recession, even though the European Central Bank has tightened monetary policy strongly to curb inflation.

Of the largest national economies in the eurozone, only Germany will probably experience a contraction this year. The IMF estimates that Germany’s gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, will decrease by 0.1 percent.

The IMF considers the reduction of supply bottlenecks and the easing of disruptions in the energy and food markets to be positive.

In other words, the economic consequences of the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic and the war started by Russia in Ukraine will subside and the world economy will recover.

“However, the recent instability of the banking system reminds us of the fragility of the economy. Once again, downside risks are dominant and the fog of the global economy has thickened”, says the chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas on the IMF blog.

Several According to the IMF, the central banks’ strong tightening of monetary policy should slowly begin to bear fruit, even though inflation has proven to be more persistent than expected.

Based on the forecast, the inflation rate in the euro area will slow down to 5.3 percent this year and 2.9 percent next year. Last year it was 8.4 percent. Inflation is mainly slowed down by the stagnation of energy and food prices.

However, the IMF warns that in many countries around the world, core inflation has not yet reached its peak. The effect of sensitively changing energy and food on the change in consumer prices has been removed from core inflation.

Based on preliminary data from Eurostat, the European Union’s Statistics Centre, total inflation slowed to 6.9 percent in the euro area in March, but core inflation accelerated to 5.7 percent.

According to Chief Economist Gourinchas, it is possible that overall demand in the world economy is still too high from the point of view of slowing down inflation. Especially since the labor market is very strong in many developed economies.

“This may require further tightening of monetary policy or keeping it tight longer than anticipated.”

By tightening monetary policy, central banks try to balance supply and demand better. This leads to a slowdown in inflation over time.

Monetary policy strong extortion also has its risks. Not all banks have adequately prepared for rising interest rates, but some have increased their risk-taking.

“The stability of any financial system depends on its ability to withstand losses without relying on taxpayers’ funds,” says Gourinchas.

If banks’ financing costs increase significantly and they have to clearly reduce their lending, according to the IMF, global economic growth may slow down by 0.3 percentage points this year compared to the forecast.

On the other hand, the decrease in bank lending reduces inflationary pressure and reduces the need for central banks to tighten monetary policy.

As a result of the central bank’s interest rate hikes, especially in the US banking system, there have been disturbances since March.

Despite the risks, the IMF encourages central banks to take care above all of taming inflation. In turn, governments should tighten fiscal policy, which reduces demand and thus also slows down inflation.

Interest rates The IMF has been warning for a long time about the risks to banks caused by the increase. On Tuesday, it estimated that the biggest risks are in developing national economies.

“A sharp tightening of international financial conditions – which would lead to risk aversion – could have a dramatic impact on credit conditions and public finances, especially in developing economies,” Gourinchas said.

In the worst case scenario, the tightening of financial conditions may slow the growth of the global economy to one percent this year, if the risk premiums of securities increase, the dollar strengthens significantly and confidence in the economy weakens.

The IMF estimates the probability of this threat to be 15 percent.

According to the IMF, the authorities should act already so that latent financial problems do not turn into a full-scale crisis. The key means are strengthening bank supervision and managing financial market tensions.

Finland the IMF predicts that economic growth will stop at zero this year, which somehow corresponds to the forecasts of Finnish research institutes.

Next year, the Finnish economy will grow by an estimated 1.3 percent. The IMF predicts that inflation will slow down to 5.3 percent this year and 2.3 percent next year.

According to the forecast, the unemployment rate will rise to 7.5 percent this year and remain unchanged next year.

Russian according to the IMF, the budget deficit may increase sharply and the current account surplus may decrease this year due to sanctions and lower energy prices.

The IMF predicts that the Russian economy will grow by 0.7 percent this year and 1.3 percent next year. Last year, the economy shrank by 2.1 percent.

The state has had to use the income it once funded mainly from energy and mineral trade to prevent the collapse of the economy. However, the IMF is clear that the labor shortage and the exit of Western companies will cause considerable damage to the economy.

By 2027, the IMF estimates that Russia’s economy will be seven percent smaller compared to what was predicted before the war.