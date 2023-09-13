The economy | The increase in the price of oil accelerated inflation in the United States

Core inflation slowed to 4.3 percent in August.

Consumer prices the price increase accelerated in August due to the increase in the price of crude oil.

According to data published by the Ministry of Labor on Wednesday, the inflation rate was 3.7 percent in August, while it was 3.2 percent in July. According to the Reuters news agency, economists estimated in advance that the inflation rate would have been 3.6 percent

From the previous month, inflation accelerated by 0.6 percent.

Energy became cheaper than the same time last year by 3.6 percent, but became more expensive by 5.6 percent from July. Fuels became more expensive by 10.6 percent from the previous month.

Food became more expensive in August by 4.3 percent from a year ago, services by 5.9 percent and housing by 7.3 percent.

The core inflation, closely monitored by the central bank and economists, was 4.3 percent in August, which was in line with economists’ expectations. In July, core inflation was 4.7 percent.

Core inflation is an important measure because the direct impact of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices has been removed from it. It tells better about the wide range of inflation.

of the United States the central bank will publish its new monetary policy decision next week. Financial markets expect the central bank to keep its key interest rate unchanged.

In July, it raised the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points. The range of the policy interest rate is therefore 5.25–5.50 percent. The last time monetary policy was as tight was in 2001.

According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent on average over a long period of time.

“Based on the new inflation data, I think it is very likely that the central bank will not raise its key interest rate next week, but will instead monitor the development of the economy in the near future,” says the market economist of the financial group OP Jari Hännikäinen.

In order to tame rapid inflation, the central bank has now tightened monetary policy 11 times in just over a year. Last year, it resorted to an exceptionally large interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points.