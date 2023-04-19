The economy | The increase in the number of bankruptcies calmed down in March

In January and February, the number of bankruptcies increased clearly, according to Statistics Finland.

Bankruptcies the increase in the number calmed down in March, says Statistics Finland.

According to data released by Statistics Finland on Wednesday, 246 bankruptcies were filed last month, which is five bankruptcies less than at the same time a year earlier.

In January–March, there were 873 bankruptcies initiated. The amount is almost a third higher than a year earlier. In January and February, the number of bankruptcies increased clearly.

The bankruptcy statistics for the beginning of the year are similar to the data published by Suomen Asiakastieto at the beginning of April.

According to Asiakastieto, according to monitoring, by the end of the week ending April 2, 676 companies have been declared bankrupt. The number is 30 percent higher than last year and the highest in the 15-year review period.

According to Asiakastieto, “a bankruptcy wave is attacking” the construction industry and the house building industry.

A wave of bankruptcies was expected in the spring of 2020, when the corona pandemic hit Finland. At that time, there was no bankruptcy spike, but after the pandemic subsides, the problems of Finnish companies may pile up.

Statistics Finland According to the classification used by Statistics Finland, the largest number of bankruptcies were filed in March in the other services sector. 77 bankruptcies were initiated in the industry.

The main field of other services includes, for example, information and communication services, financing and insurance operations, and real estate operations. The industry also covers educational services, health and social services, and art, entertainment and recreational activities.

Correspondingly, the fewest bankruptcies were filed in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector. Five bankruptcies were initiated in the industry.