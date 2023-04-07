The economy | The improvement in employment slowed down in the United States in March

The unemployment rate shrank to a mere 3.5 percent.

The employed volume growth in the United States slowed in March.

The Ministry of Labor said on Friday that the number of people employed outside agriculture increased by 236,000 in March. According to detailed data, the number of employed people increased by 326,000 in February and by 472,000 in January.

Despite the slowdown, employment growth is still strong enough that the central bank will probably continue to tighten monetary policy in May.

Stateside the economy is overheated, because the demand for labor is greater than the supply. That’s why employers have to compete for labor with wage increases, which tends to accelerate inflation.

In March, hourly wages rose by 4.2 percent from the same time last year. The unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, compared to 3.6 percent in February.

The central bank has repeatedly said that employment growth must slow significantly before inflation begins to approach its price stability target. According to the target, inflation must be two percent on average over a long period of time.

In February the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, was 6.0 percent in the United States. In January, consumer prices rose by 6.4 percent from a year ago.

Core inflation, closely monitored by economists and the central bank, was 5.5 percent in February. It was 0.1 percentage point less than in January.

According to the forecast published by the central bank in March, economic growth will slow down to 0.4 percent this year and the unemployment rate will rise to 4.5 percent.