The economy | The Finnish economy fell into a “technical” recession at the end of last year

Finland the economy contracted has contracted for two consecutive quarters, according to preliminary data published by Statistics Finland on Tuesday.

Based on preliminary data, seasonally adjusted gross domestic product shrank by 0.2 percent in October–December from the previous quarter. Also in the previous quarter, i.e. July–September, the gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, decreased by 0.2 percent.

A “technical” recession means a contraction of the gross domestic product for two consecutive quarters. Preliminary information should be treated with caution, as it may change as the information becomes more detailed.

Gross domestic product, which measures standard of living, means the total value of goods and services produced for final use.

Statistics Finland based on preliminary information, the number of employed people increased by 1.7 percent at the end of the year, adjusted for working days, from the corresponding time of the previous year.

Statistics Finland predicts that the number of working hours decreased by approximately 1.0 percent from the corresponding quarter a year ago.

In addition to gross domestic product, the definition of a recession must take into account the development of employment, unemployment, household income, consumption, investments and working hours.