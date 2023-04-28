The economy | The Eurozone economy is still teetering on the brink of recession

The economy of the euro area grew by only 0.1 percent at the beginning of the year.

of the euro area the economy grew slightly at the beginning of the year, but less than economists’ expectations. Based on the new data, the economy has not sunk into recession, but the development of the gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, is very modest.

Based on the preliminary data published by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office, on Friday, seasonally adjusted gross domestic product increased by 0.1 percent from the previous quarter in January–March. It was less than expected, because according to the Reuters news agency, economists had previously estimated that the economy had grown by 0.2 percent.

In the previous quarter, i.e. October–December, the economy did not grow at all, as the change in gross domestic product was 0.0 percent.

Last compared to the corresponding time of the year, the economy grew by 1.3 percent at the beginning of the current year, which was 0.1 percentage point less than expected.

Based on preliminary data, the change in gross domestic product from the previous quarter was 0.0 percent in Germany, 0.2 percent in France, 0.5 percent in Italy and 0.5 percent in Spain. Preliminary information about Finland has not yet been published.

International the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated three weeks ago that the economy of the euro area will grow by 0.8 percent this year and 1.4 percent next year.

Economic growth will therefore slow down significantly, as last year the gross domestic product grew by 3.5 percent.