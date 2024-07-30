The economy | The eurozone economy grew more than expected in the spring

Cyclical|The eurozone economy grew by 0.3 percent, which was slightly more than expected.

of the euro area economic recovery has progressed surprisingly strongly.

In April–June, the economy grew by 0.3 percent from the previous quarter and 0.6 percent from a year ago, according to preliminary data published by the European Union’s statistical authority on Tuesday.

According to the Reuters news agency, economists expected the economy to have grown by 0.2 percent from the previous quarter and 0.6 percent from a year ago.

In Germany, Europe’s largest national economy, the economy shrank by 0.1 percent from the previous quarter. On the other hand, in the second largest national economy in France, the economy grew by 0.3 percent in the same comparison period.

Economic growth compared to reliably predictive based on the purchasing managers’ index despite everything, the economy has weakened in the current quarter and the economy barely grew in July.