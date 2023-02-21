The economy | The economy of the euro area picked up considerably in February

Compared to the development of the economy, the purchasing managers’ index, which is reliably predictive, exceeded economists’ expectations.

In the euro area economic activity grew at the fastest rate in nine months in February, according to the purchasing managers’ index, which predicts economic development.

The index compiled by the S&P Global company had a reading of 52.3 in February. The reading quickly exceeded economists’ expectations.

The economic development of the euro area picked up clearly from January, when the purchasing managers’ index reached a value of 50.3. If the index reading is above 50, it predicts production growth.

Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich states on Twitter that the purchasing managers’ indices point more clearly to economic growth.

“Positive surprises in the economic data of the euro area continue,” von Gerich tweets.

According to him, a better-than-expected state of the economy could mean that the European Central Bank (ECB) would raise interest rates higher than expected.

“The better the economy holds its ground amid rising interest rates, the more the ECB will have to raise interest rates to tame inflationary pressures.”

of the OP group senior market economist Jari Hännikäinen writes in his comment that according to the information received now, the worst fears about the economic downturn are not coming true.

However, he emphasizes that growth in the euro area may remain weak in any case, even if an official recession does not strike.

“The familiar risks from last year, i.e. the war in Ukraine, high inflation, a sharp reduction in the purchasing power of households, rising interest rates and anemia in global trade continue to overshadow the growth prospects,” Hännikäinen writes.

He also believes that the sustainability of the economy and the continuation of price pressures give the ECB grounds to continue tightening monetary policy, i.e. raising interest rates in the spring and summer.