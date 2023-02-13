The economy | The Commission believes that the euro area will narrowly avoid a recession – the situation is worse in Finland

According to the new forecast, the euro area economy would grow by 0.9 percent this year, but the Finnish economy by only 0.2 percent.

of the euro area economic growth will slow down less than expected this year, estimates the European Commission in its new economic forecast published on Monday.

The Commission estimates that the euro area’s gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, will grow by 0.9 percent this year. In autumn, it estimates that the economy will grow by only 0.3 percent this year. Last year, the eurozone economy grew by 3.5 percent.

Finance Commissioner by Paolo Gentiloni according to the report, the economic development at the end of the year and according to preliminary data also at the beginning of the year was better than predicted, which is why a “technical recession” is carefully avoided. “Technical recession” means a contraction of the gross domestic product in two consecutive quarters.

The labor market has remained strong and unemployment has remained at a record low.

Economy however, the headwind is still strong due to the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine, which has greatly accelerated the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation.

Due to rapid inflation, the real income of households shrinks and the costs of companies increase, causing consumption and production to decrease.

The Commission predicts that the inflation rate will slow down to 5.6 percent in the euro area this year and 2.5 percent next year. Last year it was 8.4 percent.

Economic Commissioner Gentiloni thinks it is encouraging that Europe has succeeded in reducing dependence on Russian energy, energy prices have fallen and the most intense phase of inflation has been passed.

Finland the outlook for the economy is darker and the danger of recession is still real. The commission estimates that the economy will grow by 0.2 percent this year, but that the inflation rate will slow down to 4.2 percent.

Next year, according to the commission, Finland’s economy will grow to 1.4 percent and the inflation rate will slow down to 2.0 percent.

Despite everything, the Commission’s forecast for Finland’s economic growth this year is brighter than that of many Finnish banks and research institutes.

Finance group OP estimated two weeks ago that the Finnish economy will contract by 0.5 percent this year. Nordea estimates that economic growth will slow down to exactly zero.

In December, the Ministry of Finance estimated that the economy would contract by 0.2 percent this year, and the Bank of Finland by 0.5 percent.

In Finland, business and consumer confidence in the economy is exceptionally weak compared to many other euro countries.