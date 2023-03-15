In the budget, the government allocates money to fight the cost of living crisis, among other things. Revenues are collected, for example, by raising the corporate tax.

Britain’s the economy seems to avoid recession this year, says the country’s finance minister Jeremy Hunt.

Hunt told about it the BBC when presenting this year’s state budget in the British Parliament. The independent body that oversees the government’s finances (OBR) predicts that the British economy will contract by 0.2 percent this year, but the economy will avoid a technical recession, or contraction, for two consecutive quarters.

The outlook has brightened slightly since November, when the British economy was estimated to shrink by 1.4 percent this year. Next year, the economy is expected to grow by 1.8 percent.

One of the reasons for the improved economic picture is that inflation seems to be slowing down faster than expected in Britain. According to Hunt, the OBR estimates that inflation will ease from the current 10% to 2.9% by the end of the year.

“They predict that we will achieve the Prime Minister (Rishi Sun too) goals to halve inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy,” Hunt said.

According to Hunt, the British economy has proven the doubters wrong.

In the budget more support for citizens for energy bills and child care, among other things. Household energy bills are currently capped at £2,500 a year and were due to rise to £3,000 in April. However, the Treasury changed its mind, and the cap will remain at £2,500 until at least the end of June.

Investments in childcare are meant to encourage parents to return to work sooner.

A total of 94 billion pounds (about 107 billion euros) of support will be directed to the increased cost of living this year and next year. Since the end of the year, Britain has suffered from a cost-of-living crisis, which has especially targeted low-income earners.

The defense budget will also be inflated by 11 billion dollars over the next five years. According to Hunt, the share of defense spending in gross domestic product will rise to almost 2.25 percent by 2025.

More money will also be directed to carbon dioxide recovery and road renovation, among other things.

Spending increases financed, among other things, by raising the corporate tax. From April, company tax will rise from 19% to 25% for companies that make a profit of more than £250,000 (€285,000). Instead, for example, the fuel tax is kept frozen.

The annual tax-free limit for pensions will be increased significantly, and the government decided to completely remove the ceiling on the lifetime accumulation of tax-free pensions, which was previously well over a million pounds. The decision will especially benefit high-income Britons.

The rise in corporate tax has horrified some of the politicians and voters of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party. Last fall, the then prime minister By Liz Truss the short-lived government announced a freeze on corporate tax and various spending increases, which it had to back down due to a violent market reaction.

After Hunt became finance minister in the fall, he announced that spending must be curbed in order to reduce indebtedness.