The economy | The Bank of Finland warns of slow economic growth after the recession

According to the new forecast, Finland will shrink by 0.4 percent this year, but grow by 0.9 percent next year and 1.5 percent in 2025.

Bank of Finland according to the new forecast, economic growth will be subdued in the next few years.

Fast inflation, the tight monetary policy of the European Central Bank and weak demand in the export market are delaying the recovery of the Finnish economy.

According to a new forecast published on Tuesday, the economy will contract by 0.4 percent this year. However, inflation will slow down during the current year, which will improve the purchasing power of households already.

As a result, the economy will grow by 0.9 percent next year, but rising interest rates will hold back the growth of investments and private consumption for the next few years. According to the Bank of Finland, economic growth will strengthen to 1.5 percent in 2025.

“Employment remains a bright spot in the economy, even though the very strongest trend of employment is pausing,” says the Head of Forecasting at the Bank of Finland Meri Obstbaum in the bulletin.

Inflation the slowdown this year is mainly due to lower energy prices, but also to the tightening of monetary policy.

The Bank of Finland predicts that inflation, i.e. the increase in consumer prices, will be 4.5 percent this year and 1.3 percent next year.

Core inflation, which measures the price development of consumer goods and services, slows down with a delay, as wage increases and rising rents maintain service inflation.

According to the forecast, the development of wage earners will be brisk in the coming years, and real earnings will grow. The Bank of Finland still points out that the fight against inflation is not over yet. That is why household and business loan rates will remain higher for the time being than what we have become accustomed to in recent years.

Households consumption will adjust to growth this year as purchasing power and real incomes begin to recover. Interest costs now take up an even greater share of the income of households with debt.

“Some of the households have been helped by the fact that they have been able to cover the increased cost of living by using, for example, their savings accumulated during the corona pandemic,” says Obstbaum.

Due to rising interest rates and uncertain economic prospects, companies have been cautious about investing this year. Especially new apartments are being built clearly less than before. However, there are plenty of green transition investment projects planned, says the Bank of Finland.

Signs the Bank of Finland has not noticed that the increased profits of companies would have accelerated inflation.

During the coronavirus pandemic, bottlenecks arose in the production chains, which partly continue to this day due to Russia’s war of aggression and sanctions. Demand, on the other hand, recovered quickly, which is why a clear imbalance arose in the market, which raised prices by an extraordinary amount.

In such a situation, according to the Bank of Finland, companies’ profits grow temporarily faster than wages, which adjust to business cycles with a delay.

During the year, demand has declined rapidly both in the euro area and in Finland, so in the near future inflation will slow down and company profits will shrink. In addition, unit labor costs will clearly increase in the next few years.

Fast and the wide-ranging rise in consumer prices in Finland affected low- and middle-income people a little more than high-income people last year, when food and housing became more expensive.

The Bank of Finland points out that the rapid growth in interest expenses is primarily aimed at middle and high-income earners with large loans.

“Thanks to the slowdown in inflation, wage increases and index checks of benefits, the purchasing power of Finnish households is starting to increase again. The good employment situation has also supported households’ ability to cope with rising prices and interest rates,” says the CEO Olli Rehn.

He is concerned that Finland’s public finances have been almost continuously in deficit for more than 15 years. In Rehn’s opinion, Finland’s key long-term problems, especially strengthening the public finances and securing the conditions for sustainable economic growth, have already become acute.

According to the Bank of Finland, the aging of the population and the stagnation in the education level of young people limit the supply of skilled labor and weaken the growth potential of the economy.

“The change in the population structure is so significant that it is very difficult to secure the conditions for growth without an increase in work-related immigration,” says CEO Rehn.

According to him, taming the problems requires a two-pronged tactic: strengthening sustainable economic growth and balancing the public finances.

“The government program contains the ingredients of such a tactic and creates a basis for strengthening the conditions for public finances and sustainable economic growth. The reform work certainly requires a lot of perseverance and patience, as the effects of structural reforms are usually seen quite slowly.”