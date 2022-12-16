The economy | The Bank of Finland predicts that the economy will sink into recession – at worst, the economy could shrink by 3.6 percent next year

According to the basic forecast, the economy will shrink by 0.5 percent next year, but in the worst case, by 3.6 percent.

Finland the economy will sink into a slight recession next year due to the energy crisis and the rapid increase in the cost of living, predicts the Bank of Finland.

According to the new forecast published on Friday, the gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, will shrink by 0.5 percent next year, but will grow by 1.1 percent in 2024 and 1.5 percent in 2025.

“Rapid inflation and weakening purchasing power will cut private consumption in the next few years. Decreasing purchasing power and the rise in interest rates following rapid inflation will especially affect indebted households, who may have to cut back their consumption significantly,” says the Bank of Finland’s Forecasting Manager Meri Obstbaum

Fast inflation weakens consumers’ purchasing power and consumers’ and companies’ confidence in the economy. Due to the great economic uncertainty, weak economic prospects and the high cost of financing, companies are cautious in their investment decisions, the Bank of Finland estimates.

In addition to the basic forecast, the Bank of Finland has prepared alternative calculations in the event that due to the war started by Russia in Ukraine, the energy crisis escalates more than expected and production in the euro area has to be reduced more strongly than estimated.

In the worst case, the Finnish economy would contract by 3.6 percent next year and 1.5 percent in 2024, but would grow by 4.1 percent in 2025. In the second worst calculation, the economy would contract by 1.6 percent next year and 0.8 percent in 2024, but would grow by 1 .9 percent in 2025.

A basic forecast according to the report, it can be considered positive that the shortage of raw materials and components, as well as disruptions in international freight traffic, are gradually easing. The Bank of Finland estimates that inflation will slow down to five percent next year, and in 2024–2025 inflation will settle at around two percent.

“When inflation slows down, the purchasing power of households improves and financial uncertainty recedes. It brings momentum to consumption and improves the conditions for economic growth,” says Obstbaum.

Economic growth stagnation and companies’ weakened employment expectations naturally weaken the labor market as well.

According to the Bank of Finland, good employment and the savings accumulated during the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic have so far supported the position of households.

Companies in the service sectors in particular have hired a lot of new workforce. In many industries, companies suffer from a lack of skilled labor, so they also want to keep their employees.

However, employment growth will slow down, and the unemployment rate will rise temporarily. At the same time, the labor shortage will ease a little in cyclically sensitive industries.

The Bank of Finland predicts that the unemployment rate will rise to 7.4 percent next year, but will decrease to 7.2 percent in 2024 and 7.1 percent in 2025. According to the forecast, the unemployment rate will decrease to 6.9 percent this year.

The Bank of Finland estimates the employment rate to be 73.7 percent this year, 73.6 percent next year, 73.8 percent in 2024 and 74.1 percent in 2025.

Concerned The Bank of Finland is concerned about the indebtedness of the public finances, because expenses will remain higher than income in the coming years. The aging of the population increases the costs of treatment and care and the interest costs of the national debt increase.

Based on the forecast, public finance debt in relation to gross domestic product will increase significantly from 2024 and end up close to 75 percent at the end of 2025.

According to the Bank of Finland, stopping public debt will require significant spending cuts and tax increases in the coming election periods.

Director general Olli Rehn emphasizes that, unlike in other Nordic countries, the debt ratio of Finland’s public finances has grown almost continuously for 14 years.

“We are now in a situation in Finland where economic policy has to simultaneously focus on both the short-term inflation problem and the long-term structural problems,” says CEO Rehn in the press release.

According to the Bank of Finland, the most effective way to balance the public finances would be a combination of structural reforms that support economic growth and employment, and an adjustment of the public finances.

Long-term growth opportunities must be strengthened by investing in education, supporting the birth, introduction and spread of new innovations and improving the conditions for work-related and educational immigration.

“The growth of public debt should be stopped in the next few years, so that future crises and future generations will have enough room for maneuver”.

Director General Rehn also emphasizes that the reviving fiscal policy does not support the European Central Bank’s goal of slowing inflation down to two percent.

“Achieving the inflation target is supported if fiscal policy refrains from actions that increase aggregate demand. The near future is uncertain, but when supply factors limit the fiscal policy that revives economic activity, it does not support economic growth or employment, but rather leads to an increase in price and cost levels.”