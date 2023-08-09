The economy | Sweden’s prospects are getting darker, now the research institute had to weaken its forecast

The outlook for the Swedish economy looks weaker than before. The Swedish Economic Research Institute had to weaken its previous forecast.

Swedish gross national product will decrease by 0.9 percent this year, the Swedish economic research institute Konjunkturinstitutet (KI) predicts in the new in his assessment.

The reading is 0.5 percentage points lower than in KI’s previous forecast.

According to the research institute, high inflation and increased interest rates have tested Swedish households and housing construction. These, together with the slowdown in exports, weaken the forecast for the development of the gross domestic product, says KI.

KI also lowers its forecast for Sweden’s economic growth next year by 0.2 percentage points to 1.2 percent.

Sweden’s economy is entering a recession this year, which will continue into next year, KI says.

Prognosis Sweden’s inflation rate has remained unchanged. Inflation will fall to 8.7 percent this year, the research institute says.

KI also believes in a higher policy rate this year, at 4 percent. The increase compared to the previous forecast is 0.3 percentage points.

KI unit manager Erik Spector expect Sweden’s central bank to raise its key interest rate in September largely due to the weakened krona.

Also The Swedish krona has weakened to a record low during the summer. The currency was at its weakest on July 7, when one euro cost almost 12 kroner.

The weak krona is partly due to the country’s central bank’s stimulating and experimental monetary policy, but the central bank is not the only one to blame.

“Sweden’s economic prospects are weak and investors are especially afraid of the risks in the country’s real estate sector,” says Nordea’s chief strategist Jan von Gerich for HS in July.

“When there is an uncertain atmosphere in the market anyway, a small country like Sweden is avoided as an investment destination. It is also reflected in the exchange rate of the krone.”

