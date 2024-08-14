Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 11:05 PM











“It’s the economy coma, stupid!” The most famous phrase of the American campaigns was uttered by James Carville, Bill Clinton’s adviser, in 1994, when he was facing George H. Bush. What the electorate feared that year was not a new offensive by Saddam Hussein, but a surge in inflation. History repeats itself 30 years later.

Statistics have given Kamala Harris some breathing room. For the first time since 2021, inflation has fallen below 3%. Coupled with a report from the Association of Police Chiefs, which notes a decline in violent crime in the country’s 69 main cities, the ruling party will be able to say that the great ills suffered by Americans are nothing more than after-effects of the pandemic.

The news could not have come at a better time for Harris, who is traveling to Maryland to offer her first rally as a candidate with Joe Biden, the president she is trying to distance herself from. Bidenomics, a very expensive project by the White House tenant to reform the economy with axes such as protectionism and industrial subsidies, is not popular. “Are you doing better now than you were with me four years ago?” Donald Trump asked his digital audience on Monday during his interview with Elon Musk. “I don’t think anyone can say yes,” he answered.

By the time the Republican leader left office, inflation was rising to 1.23%, down 0.58% from the previous year. “I’m not going to give you a full course in economics, but you don’t want to have zero inflation,” Trump boasted, “because then you risk having deflation, which in many ways is even worse. I had the perfect number, around 1%. It was perfect, and I kept it there for two years.”

The shopping basket



The current figures are not perfect, but they are getting closer. There is only one problem: they do not match the prices that ordinary citizens feel in their pockets. Partly because prices never go back to what they were, they just stop rising at that accelerated pace that makes everyone in the supermarket queue indignant. In addition, the prices that are being driven down by inflation are not the ones that are most noticeable, because it is not every day that a person buys a new car, a television or a plane ticket, but every month they pay for electricity and rent, which have risen by at least 10% in the last two years. In fact, mandatory car insurance has shot up by 40%. And while you can exchange the steak for a fillet in your shopping basket, there is no negotiation possible with the water bill.

Harris will present her economic plan in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday, which begins by making inflation a priority. “From day 1,” her campaign highlights. Only 9% of voters interviewed for a CBS poll consider the economy to be “very good,” and rightly so. Prices are still 20% higher than before the pandemic.

The issue is so sensitive for Harris that she has made the unusual decision to adopt one of the most controversial policies proposed by her rival, eliminating taxes on tip income. It is a particularly important issue in Nevada, one of the most critical swing states, where the culinary sector employs 350,000 people. Economists had dismissed this proposal, which was hardly taken seriously before Trump adopted it, because it would cost the public coffers between one hundred and two hundred billion dollars over a decade.

Harris needs to recalibrate her economic message so that poll numbers like the Financial Times poll, which for the first time shows voters trust the Democratic candidate at least as much as the Republican candidate, begin to connect statistical reality with street perception. In contrast, 30% more believe Trump is the best candidate to resolve the immigration crisis.

With the Democratic Party convention in Chicago starting Monday, the candidate has a week to test her message.