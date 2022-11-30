The economy | Strong inflation finally slowed down in the euro area, but accelerated in Finland

Consumer prices became more expensive in November by 10.0 percent from a year ago.

Consumer prices price increases, i.e. inflation, slowed in November in the euro area. The main reason for the slowdown is that energy prices did not rise as much as in recent months.

According to Eurostat’s preliminary data from the European Union’s Statistical Centre, the inflation rate in the euro area was 10.0 percent. In September, according to detailed information, it was 10.6 percent.

In November compared to the same time last year, energy went up by 34.9 percent, unprocessed food by 13.8 percent, industrial products by 6.1 percent and services by 4.2 percent.

In October, energy became more expensive by 41.5 percent, unprocessed foodstuffs by 15.5 percent, industrial products by 6.1 percent and services by 4.3 percent.

Despite everything, core inflation, carefully monitored by economists and central banks, accelerated to 6.6 percent in November, after it was 6.4 percent in September. The acceleration of core inflation indicates that inflationary pressures are still wide-ranging.

The impact of easily changing energy and food on consumer prices has been removed from core inflation.

Unusually rapid inflation is caused by supply disruptions and high demand in the global economy. The increase in energy costs already started a year ago, but Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine accelerated it significantly.

The demand has been increased by the fact that at the beginning of the year, the states dismantled the restrictions introduced during the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic and the consumption opportunities of households increased.

According to Eurostat’s preliminary data, the inflation rate in Finland was 9.0 percent in November, while it was 8.4 percent in October.

Among Europe’s largest national economies, consumer prices rose by 11.3 percent in Germany, 7.1 percent in France and 12.5 percent in Italy compared to a year ago in November.

European the central bank tames inflation by tightening monetary policy, which may hasten the eurozone’s descent into recession.

Rapid inflation reduces the real income of households and increases the costs of companies, which reduces consumption and production.

According to the central bank’s price stability objective, the inflation rate should be two percent in the medium term.

This year, the central bank has raised key interest rates in July by 0.50 percentage points, in September by 0.75 percentage points and in October by 0.75 percentage points. The next time it will raise its key interest rates will almost certainly be in December.