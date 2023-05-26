Istat: consumer confidence drops from 105.5 to 105.1 in May

In the current month consumer confidence deteriorateswhich passes by 105.5 to 105.1. “The consumer confidence index drops – observes Istat – returning to the level of last March”. The figure, underlines the institute of statistics, summarizes a “widespread deterioration of opinion”. The economic climate – explains Istat – increases from 119.0 to 119.8 while the personal, current and future ones decrease, respectively, from 100.9 to 100.1, from 100.2 to 100.0 and from 113, 3 at 112.6.

Istat: business confidence drops from 110.4 to 108.7 in May

In the case of the business confidence instead the story changes: the composite index went from 110.4 to 108.7. Istat estimates it noting that the index decreases after two consecutive months of growth. “The decline in the index – explains Istat – expresses a general worsening confidence in all sectors investigated more pronounced in buildings“.

The climate of confidence deteriorates in all sectors: in manufacturing and construction, the index drops, respectively, from 102.8 to 101.4 and from 164.2 to 159.4; in market services it decreased from 105.5 to 104.1 and in commerce it decreased from 112.9 to 111.6.

