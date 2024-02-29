The economy | OP's economist: Finland's economy “chronically lags behind” its competitors

Jari Hännikäinen, OP Group's senior market economist, says that strong economic growth should not be expected in the future, because Finland's demographic development is so weak.

Finland economic development has been far behind competitor countries in recent years.

According to Statistics Finland, the Finnish national economy went into recession in the second half of last year.

According to statistics published on Thursday, Finland's gross domestic product decreased by 0.7 percent in October-December from the previous quarter. Adjusted for working days, it was 1.8 percent lower than a year earlier.

Gross domestic product for the entire year 2023 shrank by 1.0 percent from 2022.

OP group's senior market economist Jari Hännikäinen the messaging service pointed out on Thursday in Xthat since 2007 Finland's gross domestic product has grown by six percent, while Sweden's has grown by more than 30 percent.

He described the situation as sad.

One a big reason for Finland's backwardness compared to competitor countries is the euro crisis, from which Finland suffered heavily and recovery from which has remained slow, Hännikäinen tells HS.

Secondly, Finland's demography and productivity development are clearly less favorable than competitor countries.

Demographic development is clearly weaker than competitor countries and the number of the working-age population is decreasing. That's why Finland “chronically lags behind” others.

“In Sweden and above all in Norway, the working-age population is growing strongly, and thus the economy naturally has a higher growth potential than in Finland,” says Hännikäinen.

Finland's productivity development has also lagged behind competitor countries. In the long term, the productivity of the service sector in particular has been weak. For example, in Sweden, the service sector has been able to utilize technology better than in Finland to increase productivity.

Recently, however, the service sector has been “fairly comfortable”, and the most difficult situation has been industry and real estate construction due to the uncertainty caused by geopolitical risks and the rise in interest rates.

of the OP group according to the forecast, the gross national product is not expected to grow in Finland this year.

The GDP figures published on Thursday did not water down the forecast, but the realization of zero growth requires that the situation improves as the year progresses, says Hännikäinen.

“Winter and spring are difficult. Towards the end of the year, the economic outlook brightens, but there are a lot of question marks about how much”.

Access to growth would require a change for the better in the industry. In addition, the European Central Bank (ECB) should give clear indications about the approach of interest rate cuts.

“It would be enough to push reference interest rates down, open a mental plug, set investments in motion and improve households' confidence in the future,” says Hännikäinen.

However, according to Hännikäinen, population development in particular guarantees that in the longer term, Finland's economic growth will continue to remain modest.

“It's not worth building on strong economic growth for the coming decades.”