The economy | OP: The Finnish economy is going into recession this year, the situation of companies and the labor market is starting to deteriorate

According to OP’s economists, the recession is testing the economy widely, but the recession is becoming mild.

Finland the economy will fall into a slight recession this year, even though the worst worries about the energy crisis have subsided, OP Group estimates in its economic forecast.

OP keeps its forecast unchanged and predicts that the Finnish economy will contract by 0.5 percent this year and turn to 0.5 percent growth next year.

“The outlook for the Finnish economy is weak and uncertain. A mild recession is in sight, the timing of which has many uncertainties”, said OP Group’s Chief Economist Reijo Heiskanen at a news conference on Tuesday.

“After last summer, our forecast has mostly had to be fine-tuned, if at all. This still does not mean that the outlook for the economy is clear. We have a couple of years of vaguely weak development in sight rather than a clear-cut recession and Rivakka’s recovery,” says Heiskanen.

According to OP’s economists, the recession is testing the economy widely. Both exports, private consumption and investments are weakening. OP also expects the employment rate to weaken slightly.

“This year, the economic situation is starting to be reflected more clearly in the direction of companies, while last year it hit households. The profitability of companies is starting to weaken, which weighs on investment prospects and employment,” says Heiskanen.

According to Heiskanen, the labor market is in an exceptionally tense situation after the corona pandemic, and there is still a labor shortage in many sectors. Against this background, unemployment is not expected to worsen significantly.

Bank group states that inflation reached its peak in winter, but especially the prices of services are falling sharply because wage pressures are increasing.

However, inflation is expected to slow down rapidly this year due to the moderation of energy and food prices. At current energy prices, inflation may slow down even faster than expected.

OP expects core inflation in Finland to remain at a rate of more than four percent this year. After this, core inflation slowly decreases.

“ The banking group notes that inflation peaked in the winter.

Hard galloping inflation and the Rivakka rise in interest rates are most strongly visible in private consumption and investments.

Last year, private consumption grew, even though real incomes declined. The growth was fueled by the savings accumulated during the corona era. As a result of consumption, the savings rate fell to its lowest level since the end of the 1980s.

According to OP, the savings rate is set to rise this year. Private consumption is shrinking because interest rates have risen and the economic situation is deteriorating. On the other hand, the OP of real disposable income does not expect to decrease any more.

“In 2022, the rapid rise in prices and interest rates especially affected households. This year, the situation of companies starts to deteriorate as costs rise and demand deteriorates. As a result, the development of both employment and investments will turn downward,” Heiskanen estimates.

Fast the rise in interest rates has frozen the housing market in recent months. According to the OP, there are now exceptionally few housing sales and prices are falling widely.

OP predicts that apartment prices will fall by an average of 4–6 percent this year, and the decline will be the hardest in big cities.

OP’s senior economist Tomi Kortela says that the current Euribor already includes the expectation that the European Central Bank will further tighten its monetary policy.

“At the moment, there is still some uncertainty about how high interest rates will rise. What is clear, however, is that the biggest rise is already behind us and the development of short-term interest rates is more moderate this year than last year,” Kortela says in the announcement.