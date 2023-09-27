The economy | Labore predicts that the Finnish economy will squat, but the rise will start already next year

The research institute estimates that “it might be enough to stop digging the hole deeper for a while.”

I work and economic research Labore predicts that the Finnish national economy will drift into a recession, from which it will probably recover as early as next year.

Labore estimates in his economic forecast that the growth of the gross domestic product will be -0.3 percent this year, 0.8 percent next year and 1.7 percent in 2025. The recent forecast is somewhat darker than the forecast announced by Labore in the spring.

“Economic growth will also slow down globally this year, but with the exception of Germany, the economic growth of Finland’s most important export countries is unlikely to stop completely, and growth will accelerate again next year. High interest rates will limit both investments and private consumption in Finland and the entire euro area for a long time to come,” Labore estimates in the press release.

The research institute believes that during the forecast period, exports will slowly return to moderate growth when the international economic situation improves.

Labore’s forecast coincides with the forecast announced by the Finnish Institute of Economic Research (Etla) in mid-September. Etla also predicts that the Finnish economy will contract by 0.3 percent this year and grow by 0.8 percent next year.

The Bank of Finland, on the other hand, predicted that the gross domestic product will contract by 0.2 percent this year and grow by the same amount next year. Nordea, on the other hand, predicted in early September that Finland’s economic growth will remain at zero both this year and next year.

Salaries Labore, previously known as a research institute, estimates that labor productivity growth will be low this year. However, it is expected to strengthen next year with the budding boom season.

“We estimate that despite the government’s employment measures, the employment rate in the forecast period will not rise from the current, already quite high level. On the other hand, a temporary recession probably won’t show up as a bigger increase in the unemployment rate either, for example because employers are often not ready to give up their employees when the need for labor decreases only for a short time.”

Labore also says that the increase in wage earners’ earnings is slower than inflation this year. The research institute predicts that increased labor productivity and a fairly good employment situation will accelerate the rise in the earnings level later on, and the purchasing power of wage earners will turn upward again next year.

Investments are expected to shrink in the current year, as construction declines dramatically due to high interest rates. However, research and development activities and public investments turn the total investments into growth for the years 2024 and 2025.

“Strong stimulus measures are not justified when the economy is drifting into a temporary cyclical depression, instead it might be enough to stop digging the depression deeper for a while,” Labore continues.

The research institute points out that many of the cuts proposed by the government would begin to have an effect already next year and could deepen the hole.