A parliamentary report by the Federal National Council revealed that the government, through the Ministry of Economy, is moving towards speeding up the process of patenting the patents concerned with the citizens of the state, in implementation of the leadership’s vision in this regard, explaining that the ministry is studying the development of a new integrated system to support inventors and innovators and the registration of patents for inventions in the country soon, including Providing a mechanism for granting a patent more appropriate to the higher education sector, similar to many countries, to encourage students to apply for patents that cost less and have faster procedures.

The report stated that the Ministry of Economy has an integrated department to implement the draft federal law regarding the regulation and protection of industrial property rights, which is the Intellectual Property Administration, as well as the Intellectual Property Center, especially in light of the flexibility introduced in the draft law in its articles and mechanisms.

The draft law, finally approved by the Council, aims to protect industrial property and regulate the procedures for its registration, use, exploitation and assignment, in order to ensure support for knowledge and innovation in the state, and to enhance the state’s competitiveness in the field of industrial property rights in accordance with international best practices.

The report, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, stated that the Ministry of Economy is the authority authorized to register patents according to registration mechanisms approved by the International Patent Center at the Ministry, in line with international agreements and international treaties in this regard.

Regarding the mechanisms and methods of adopting talented inventors from among the citizens and residents of the country, the report clarified that the UAE is the country of innovation, and from this standpoint there was a great focus on supporting the talented scientifically through the revitalization of the scientific research system, so that most universities have centers of support and transfer of technology and techniques. Called in English (office transfer technology), it aims to encourage citizens and residents to apply for patents for their innovations, pointing out that these centers help the ministry in converting ideas from the innovative side to their reality.

The report emphasized that the Ministry of Economy, in cooperation with the Ministries of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and the State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, is largely moving towards reconciliation between research in the economic sector and academic research during the next phase, with the aim of creating a kind of integration between the two sectors, noting that The Ministry is studying during the current period the provision of a more appropriate patent granting mechanism for the higher education sector, similar to many countries, to encourage students to apply for patents that have lower costs and faster procedures, within the framework of a new integrated system under study to support inventors and innovators and register patents for inventions in the country.

According to the report, there is a government trend, through the Ministry of Economy, to speed up the process of patenting the invention of the country’s citizens as well as universities, stressing that the ministry will, during the coming period, communicate with all relevant authorities to motivate its affiliates to register patents in the country, especially citizens.

He stated that, in parallel with this move, facilities will be announced for those wishing to register patents, in terms of procedures and fees, as all fees and all challenges in relation to registration will be reviewed in order to complete incentive measures that have entered into force in this framework, including exemption from Fees for renewing patent licenses in full. According to the report, the draft federal law regarding the regulation and protection of industrial property rights affirmed that industrial property obtained in the country is independent of the industrial property obtained from the same invention in other countries, whether these countries are members of the Paris Convention or not. Members of it, stressing that the provisions of this law apply to patents, industrial designs, integrated circuits, undisclosed information, and utility certificates registered in the country, including free zones.

Granting a “utility certificate”

The parliamentary report pointed out that the draft federal law regarding the regulation and protection of industrial property rights specified three cases for granting a “utility certificate”, the first for every new invention that is industrially applicable, but it does not result from a sufficiently creative step to grant a patent on it, and the second, for every invention. The provisions of Article (5) of this law shall apply to him, at the request of the owner of the invention or his legal representative, if he wishes to be satisfied with the utility certificate, while the latter, the patent office may based on a request from the inventor, registration agent, or whoever has devolved rights to the invention In accordance with Article (9) of this law, converting the utility certificate into a patent application or vice versa, in accordance with the controls and conditions specified by the executive regulations of this law.

• Providing facilities for those wishing to register patents in terms of procedures and fees.





