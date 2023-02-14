The Dutch economy grew by 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter. For the whole of 2022, the economy grew by 4.5 percent on an annual basis. In 2021, growth was already very high, at 4.9 percent. It has not been seen since the late 1990s that there was such a high growth rate two years in a row.

The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported this on Tuesday. In the third quarter the economy contracted slightly, by 0.2 percent compared to the previous quarter. With the growth figure for the fourth quarter, the Dutch economy has managed to avoid a technical recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Partly due to the much more favorable than expected development in the fourth quarter, the labor market has become tighter. 85,000 jobs were added and unemployment fell by 13,000. The number of vacancies decreased slightly, but due to falling unemployment, the number of vacancies compared to the number of job seekers – an indicator of the tightness of the labor market – rose from 121 in the third quarter to 123 in the fourth quarter.

The favorable economic figures for the fourth quarter are mainly due to consumers. Adjusted for inflation, they spent 0.9 percent more than in the third quarter. In December, growth in consumer spending was spectacular. Adjusted for inflation, spending was nearly 20 percent higher than in the same month a year ago. Hospitality, culture and recreation in particular performed well, mainly thanks to the fact that a lockdown was still in force in the second half of December a year ago.

Investments and foreign trade also contributed to growth in the fourth quarter. According to CBS chief economist Peter Hein van Mulligen, the surprisingly high consumer spending compared to the third quarter can be explained by the fact that many people have found a job, which has an income-increasing effect. People have also started saving less. Business services and construction were the sectors that performed best in the fourth quarter.

From an international perspective, the Dutch economy is doing very well. The economy of the European Union did not grow in the fourth quarter. In Belgium and France, growth was 0.1 percent and the German economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter. The Dutch figure of 0.6 percent growth is comparable to that of the US economy, where growth in the fourth quarter amounted to 0.7 percent.

The favorable growth figure of 4.5 percent over the whole of 2022 masks the fact that the economy lost momentum. This has to do with the consequences of the pandemic. In the first year of the pandemic, 2020, the economy collapsed sharply, by 3.9 percent.

As restrictions on public life were slowly lifted, catch-up demand led to spectacular growth figures that are still reverberating today. In the Netherlands, the recovery was relatively fast: in the second quarter of 2021, the volume of gross domestic product was already the same as in the fourth quarter of 2019 – just before the pandemic broke out.