Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York’s financial district. JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

If a tree falls in a forest and nobody hears it, has it made a noise? If we have a rapidly growing economy, but much of the electorate refuses to acknowledge it, is the economy experiencing an expansion? Despite some mounting tensions, the US economy is on a roll, fueled by the vaccine and stimulus, with virtually all indicators showing that it is recovering rapidly from the depression caused by the pandemic.

Yes, supply jams have caused some inflation, although the latest data seems to validate the idea that this is transitory inflation: prices for wood have fallen dramatically, prices for industrial metals have also fallen, and prices for Used car prices seem to have peaked. And yes, some employers seem to have difficulty hiring enough workers to cope with increased demand, but almost certainly this will be a temporary problem as well.

Overall, we are clearly in a much better financial situation than we were just a few months ago. Still, according to the University of Michigan Continuous Consumer Poll, Republicans who identify themselves on average rate the economic situation much less positively now than before the 2020 election. Perhaps they are tempted to say that this was to wait. After all, nearly two-thirds of Republicans mistakenly believe that the presidential election was a robbery, and about a quarter agree that the world is run by Satan-worshiping pedophiles. Why be surprised that the post-truth state of mind extends to economics as well?

But the claims about voter fraud and the QAnon cult are conspiracy theories. The state of the economy, on the other hand, is something palpable. Each person, you might think, can judge by their own experience or that of their friends and family. And to be clear, the Michigan figure I’m referring to is the Current Economic Conditions Index, not the Consumer Confidence Index. That is, it is supposed to refer to things that are happening today, not what people think is going to happen. So the point is not that Republicans believe that Biden’s economy will destroy future prosperity; it is that they believe, despite their experiences, that it has already destroyed it.

But hasn’t partisanship always colored perceptions of the economy? And does it not happen on both sides? Certainly, but not to this point. If you look at the Michigan polls from 12 years ago, there is nothing quite like the polarization today. In June 2009, Democrats and Republicans had similar views on the situation then, although Republicans were more pessimistic about the future.

And neither do both parties behave symmetrically. Democrats did downgrade their economic outlook after the 2016 presidential election, but not by much. The real question about the repercussions of the 2016 election is why the Republican evaluations turned so favorable, even though there hadn’t been much change. In fact, there was no significant change in the economic situation, and of course nothing comparable to the current post-pandemic growth.

One possibility is that Republican views on the economy are guided by the belief that things are going very badly for other people, even if they are doing well. In other words, it may be something similar to the right-wing account of urban violence. Tucker Carlson and others of his ilk have been peddling the idea of ​​a “walled-in” nation, with citizens scared by riots and crime. People need to know that their neighbors are not like this, but they may imagine that it is the case elsewhere.

Whatever the explanation, the politics of post-truth has broadened its domain to such an extent that it invalidates everyday experience. On the right, in any case, the economy that voters perceive no longer bears much relation to reality.

What does this say about political theory on economic policy? Many political science studies claim that economics guides elections. More specifically, what seems to have influenced the past was the rate of increase in income in approximately the six months prior to the elections. This has always been a troublesome outcome, in part because presidents generally do not have much influence over short-term economic developments, and in part because it indicates that long-term results do not bring political payoffs. In fact, if we believe the usual electoral models, the optimal political strategy for a president who intends to govern two terms would be to start with a deep recession, to accommodate rapid growth in the run-up to the next election. (This is more or less what happened during Ronald Reagan’s first term, although it was not deliberate.)

Still, things could get worse, and have apparently gotten worse. Apparently, we have become a country with a large proportion of the electorate that does not even judge a president on his short-term results, because the perceptions that those voters have of the economy are guided by a partisanship unrelated to reality . Okay, maybe I’m being too pessimistic in this regard. Elections are decided on the margins, so good politics may pay off, even if, say, a third of American voters refuse to believe the good news when the White House is a man. democrat. But I still miss the days when the truth mattered.

Paul krugman He is a Nobel Prize in Economics. © The New York Times, 2021. Translation News Clips.