The economy | Inflation slowed to four percent in the United States

In May, inflation was mainly slowed down by lower energy prices.

Consumer prices price appreciation, i.e. inflation, slowed further in the United States in May. According to data published by the Ministry of Labor on Tuesday, the inflation rate was 4.0 percent, compared to 4.9 percent in April.

May’s inflation rate was slightly slower than expected. According to the news agency Reuters, economists estimate that it was 4.1 percent.

Energy became cheaper by 11.7 percent compared to the same time last year, but food became more expensive by 6.7 percent, services by 6.6 percent and housing by 8.0 percent.

Until April in comparison, energy became cheaper by 3.6 percent. On the other hand, food became more expensive by 0.2 percent, services by 0.4 percent and housing by 0.6 percent.

Total inflation accelerated by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month. It was mainly due to the rising cost of housing, but also due to the increase in the prices of used vehicles.

Economists closely watched core inflation slowed to 5.3 percent, in line with expectations. In April, core inflation was 5.5 percent.

Core inflation is an important measure because the effect of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices has been removed from it. It tells better about the wide range of inflation.

In order to tame rapid inflation, the US central bank has already tightened monetary policy ten times in just over a year. The central bank will publish its next interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Prices due to a strong increase, the real income of households shrinks and the costs of companies increase, as a result of which consumption and production decrease.

Rapid inflation usually causes the most problems for the poor, whose income is largely spent on necessities.

Inflation has been accelerated within two years by supply bottlenecks, the sharp increase in the cost of energy after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and the generous fiscal stimulus that increased the imbalance between supply and demand.