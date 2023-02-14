The economy | Inflation slowed down in the United States less than expected

The inflation rate was 6.4 percent in January, which is 0.1 percentage points slower than in December.

Consumer prices inflation continued to slow down in the United States in January.

According to the latest data published by the Ministry of Labor on Tuesday, the inflation rate was 6.4 percent, while it was 6.5 percent in November.

However, the slowdown in inflation was more muted than economists had expected. According to the Reuters news agency, economists expected the inflation rate to have been 6.2 percent in January.

At its fastest the inflation rate was last year in July, when consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent from a year ago.

In January, compared to the same time last year, energy became more expensive by 8.7 percent, food by 10.1 percent, and housing by 7.9 percent.

Compared to December, energy became more expensive by 2.0 percent, foodstuffs by 0.5 percent and housing by 0.7 percent.

Economists and core inflation, closely monitored by the central bank, was 5.6 percent in January, which is 0.1 percentage points slower than in December.

Core inflation is an important measure because it removes the effect of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices.