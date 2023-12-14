The economy | Inflation slowed down clearly in November

Compared to October, consumer prices fell in November.

Consumer prices the annual change, i.e. the slowdown in inflation, continued strongly in November thanks to, among other things, lower electricity prices. Compared to a month ago, consumer prices turned down.

According to data published by Statistics Finland on Thursday, consumer prices rose by 3.3 percent in November from a year ago, while in September the year-on-year change was 4.9 percent.

Compared to October, consumer prices fell by 0.3 percent in November. This was due, among other things, to a decrease in the prices of ready-made trips abroad and air transport. In October, the monthly change in consumer prices was 0.3 percent.

Statistics Finland According to

Consumer prices, on the other hand, were driven up the most by the rise in the average interest rate on mortgages, interest on consumer loans and the price of district heating.

According to preliminary data from the Harmonized Consumer Price Index, inflation in Finland was only 0.7 percent in November. In October, it was 2.4 percent.

Harmonized inflation does not include, for example, mortgage interest rates, and is comparable to the euro area.

Core inflation was 5.8 percent in November. It does not include food and energy price changes.