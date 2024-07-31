The economy | Inflation in the Eurozone unexpectedly accelerated in July – the slowest in Finland

Cyclical|Eurozone inflation accelerated to 2.6 percent in July.

Consumer prices the rise in prices, i.e. inflation unexpectedly accelerated to 2.6 percent in July, according to the preliminary data published by Eurostat, the statistical authority of the European Union, on Wednesday.

In June, the inflation rate was 2.5 percent. According to the Reuters news agency, economists expected it to slow down to 2.4 percent in July.

Energy became more expensive in July by 1.3 percent compared to the corresponding time last year, unprocessed foodstuffs by 1.0 percent, industrial products by 0.8 percent and services by 4.0 percent.

Core inflation, closely monitored by economists and central banks, remained unchanged at 2.9 percent in July, although economists expected it to slow down to 2.8 percent.

Core inflation is an important measure because the direct impact of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices has been removed from it. Therefore, it gives a better indication of the broad scope of inflation.

“Inflation in services was still fast in July, i.e. 4.0 percent, which probably indicates the effect of large wage increases and the growth of private demand,” says the chief economist of the financial company Nordea Wind Birch.

European central bank governor Christine Lagarde already warned two weeks ago that the slowdown in inflation may persist.

“Inflation can be faster than expected if wages or profits rise more than expected. The risks of accelerating inflation also stem from increased geopolitical tensions, which could raise energy prices and freight costs in the near future and disrupt global trade,” said CEO Lagarde.

According to Koivu, the acceleration of inflation in one month will hardly change the central bank’s plans.

“The central bank has emphasized that it always makes its decisions based on the latest data, and the inflation data for August will come before the next interest rate decision, which will be made in mid-September,” says Koivu.

Financial markets believe that the European Central Bank will cut its key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points next time specifically in September. In June, it cut interest rates for the first time in nearly five years, but kept them unchanged in July.

“The biggest surprise was the increase in the cost of energy in July. The acceleration of inflation supports our view that the central bank will not necessarily cut key interest rates next time in September, but only in December,” says the chief analyst of the financial company Danske Bank Minna Kuusisto.

Key ones the reasons for the slowdown in inflation during the year have been the tightening of monetary policy and the easing of the energy crisis and international supply disruptions. A year ago in July, the inflation rate was 5.3 percent.

In July, inflation was the slowest in the euro area in Finland, Latvia and Lithuania. In Finland, consumer prices rose by 0.6 percent from a year ago, in Latvia by 0.8 percent and in Lithuania by 1.1 percent.

The fastest inflation was in Belgium, Estonia and the Netherlands. In Belgium, consumer prices rose by 5.5 percent from July last year, in Estonia by 3.5 percent and also in the Netherlands by 3.5 percent.

Among Europe’s largest national economies, the inflation rate was 2.6 percent in Germany, 2.6 percent in France, and 1.7 percent in Italy.