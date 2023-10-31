The economy | Inflation in the euro area slowed down to less than three percent

Based on preliminary data, the inflation rate in the euro area was 2.9 percent in October, while it was 4.3 percent in September.

Consumer prices price increase, i.e. inflation, slowed down significantly in October.

This supports the financial market’s view that the European Central Bank is unlikely to tighten monetary policy any more.

Based on the preliminary data published by Eurostat, the Statistical Center of the European Union on Tuesday, the inflation rate was only 2.9 percent in October. In September, it was 4.3 percent.

Economists estimated in a preliminary survey by the Reuters news agency that the inflation rate would have slowed down to 3.1 percent in October.

Energy became cheaper in October by 11.1 percent compared to the same time last year. Unprocessed foodstuffs became more expensive by 4.5 percent, industrial products by 3.5 percent and services by 4.6 percent.

Central banks the closely monitored core inflation was 4.2 percent in October, while it was 4.5 percent in September.

Core inflation is an important measure because the direct impact of easily changing energy and food on consumer prices has been removed from it. Therefore, it gives a better indication of the broad scope of inflation.

If we look at price changes from the previous month, total inflation accelerated by 0.1 percent and core inflation by 0.2 percent.

Significant the reason for the slowdown in inflation is the European Central Bank’s rate hikes.

In less than a year and a half, the central bank has raised its key interest rate ten times in a row. Last autumn, it resorted twice to exceptionally large interest rate increases of 0.75 percentage points.

The key interest rate, i.e. the deposit rate of commercial banks, has never before been as high as it is today. Inflation was the fastest in October last year, when consumer prices rose by 10.6 percent from a year ago.

Fast inflation is harmful to both households and businesses.

It usually causes the most problems for the poor, whose income is largely spent on necessities.

By tightening monetary policy, the central bank reduces demand so that it is better balanced with supply. This leads to a slowdown in inflation over time.

In Finland, the inflation rate was 2.4 percent in October. In October, prices fell in the Eurozone in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Monetary policy aggressive tightening is one significant reason for the slowdown in economic growth in the euro area.

According to preliminary data published by Eurostat on Tuesday, the economy of the euro area shrank by 0.1 percent in July–September from the previous quarter. In April–June, the economy grew by 0.2 percent in the corresponding comparison period.

The economy of Germany, Europe’s largest national economy and Finland’s most important trading partner, shrank in July–September by 0.1 percent from the previous quarter. Preliminary information on the development of Finland’s gross domestic product has not been completed.