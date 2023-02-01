The economy | Inflation in the euro area continued to slow down – prices in Finland rose by 8 percent

The inflation rate in the euro area has slowed down for three consecutive months.

Consumer prices inflation slowed down in the euro area in January. According to Eurostat’s preliminary data, the inflation rate was 8.5 percent.

According to the Reuters news agency, economists expected the inflation rate to have been 9.0 percent.

Energy became more expensive in January by 17.2 percent compared to the same time last year, unprocessed food by 11.6 percent, industrial products by 6.9 percent and services by 4.2 percent.

Core inflation, closely monitored by economists and central banks, was 7.0 percent in December, i.e. 0.1 percentage point more than in December. Core inflation is an important measure because the effect of sensitively changing energy and food items has been removed from it.

Fast inflation hurts both households and businesses. Households’ real incomes will shrink and companies’ costs will increase, causing consumption and production to decrease.

The main causes of inflation are international supply disruptions and demand that is too large in relation to them.

Last year, the inflation rate was the fastest in October, when it was 10.6 percent.

in Finland the inflation rate was 8.0 percent in January, according to Eurostat’s preliminary data. In December, it was 8.8 percent.

Among the largest national economies in the euro area, the inflation rate was 7.0 percent in France, 10.9 percent in Italy and 5.8 percent in Spain. Information about Germany is missing.

Consumer prices rose the most in December in the Baltics. In Latvia, the inflation rate was 21.6 percent, in Estonia 18.8 percent and in Lithuania 18.4 percent.

In order to curb inflation, the European Central Bank plans to continue to significantly tighten monetary policy on Thursday. According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation in the euro area should be two percent in the medium term.

By tightening monetary policy, the central bank tries to bring supply and demand into better balance, which slows down inflation. Interest rate increases usually start to slow down inflation after half a year and reach their full effect after more than a year

Central bank has been worried about big pay raises lately.

They increase companies’ labor costs, so companies have to raise the prices of the goods and services they sell. The result is an acceleration of inflation that weakens the purchasing power of households.