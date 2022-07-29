The economy | Inflation in the euro area accelerated again: Prices rose by almost nine percent, but clearly more slowly in Finland

However, economic growth in the euro area was stronger than market expectations in April–June.

Consumer prices the rise in prices, i.e. inflation, has continued to accelerate in the euro area.

Based on preliminary data published by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office, on Friday, the inflation rate in the euro area accelerated to 8.9 percent in July.

Energy became more expensive by 39.7 percent from July last year, unprocessed food by 11.0 percent, industrial products by 4.5 percent and services by 3.7 percent.

Core inflation, closely monitored by central banks, was 5.0 percent in July, which is 0.4 percentage points more than in June. The effect of energy and food, which are subject to sensitive changes, has been removed from core inflation.

In July inflation was still strongest in the Baltics: In Estonia, consumer prices rose by 22.7 percent over the course of the year, in Latvia by 21.0 percent and 20.8 percent.

In Finland, the inflation rate was 7.9 percent. It was slower only in Malta (6.5 percent) and France (6.8 percent.)

In Germany, the largest national economy in the euro area, consumer prices rose by 8.5 percent from July last year.

Eurostat on Friday also published preliminary data on the development of the gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, which was surprisingly strong.

In April–June, the economy grew by 0.7 percent from the previous quarter, which was more than the market’s preliminary expectations.

In January–March, the economy grew by 0.5 percent from the previous quarter.