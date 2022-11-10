The economy | Inflation finally started to slow down in the US and stocks are getting significantly more expensive

Inflation was 7.7 percent in October, which is 0.5 percentage points slower than in September.

Consumer prices price increase, i.e. inflation, slowed down a bit in the United States. According to the consumer price index published by the Ministry of Labor on Thursday, the inflation rate was 7.7 percent in October.

In September, it was 8.2 percent. The fastest rate of inflation was this year in June, when it was 9.1 percent.

In October, compared to the same time last year, energy became more expensive by 17.6 percent, food by 10.9 percent, and housing by 6.9 percent.

Economists the closely monitored core inflation rate was 6.3 percent in October, while it was 6.6 percent in September.

Core inflation is an important measure because it removes the effect of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices.

According to the Reuters news agency, economists estimate in advance that the core inflation rate would have been 6.5 percent in October.

“The slowdown in inflation is undoubtedly a relief. Housing price pressures are easing and the price increase of goods imported from China, for example, has slowed down. We expect inflation to continue to slow as many of the supply-side price pressures recede. On the other hand, what is uncertain is at what level inflation will remain and how much monetary policy still needs to be tightened,” says the chief economist of the financial company Nordea Wind Birch.

Due to the slowdown in inflation, stocks in the US rose sharply shortly after the start of trading.

The main US stock index S&P 500 gained more than three percent shortly after the start of trading, as investors believe that the central bank will tighten monetary policy more calmly than expected.

Key ones the reasons for the acceleration of inflation have been supply disruptions in the world economy and high demand, which has been increased by fiscal stimulus. In the United States, the economy is overheated because the demand for labor is greater than the supply and the economy is operating at the limits of its capacity.

Slowing inflation is welcome news for the US central bank. It has already tightened monetary policy six times this year to curb inflation. The central bank will almost certainly raise its key interest rate in December as well, but not necessarily by 0.75 percentage points.

The tightening of monetary policy usually starts to slow down the rate of inflation after six months and reaches its full effect in a good year.

The central bank interest rate hikes are risky because they tend to slow down economic growth even more. As interest rates rise, companies reduce their investments and households reduce their consumption.

“It seems that the strongest phase of inflation is over in the United States. Due to the tight labor market, wage pressures are still high and it is quite possible that core inflation will not slow down in the near future as much as overall inflation, which is affected especially by the slowdown in the cost of energy”, says the chief economist of the financial group OP Reijo Heiskanen.

In the financial market, the central bank is expected to raise the key interest rate by 0.50 percentage points in December.

“The new data suggests that inflation in the US is indeed slowing down, which is a very good thing. I consider it possible that the central bank will tighten the monetary policy by another 0.75 percentage points in December, so that it will certainly cause inflation to slow down towards its goal. Next year, interest rate increases will be smaller,” says the research director of the financial company Danske Bank Heidi Schauman.

International the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates in its economic review in October that the economic growth of the United States will slow down to 1.6 percent this year and 1.0 percent next year. Last year, the economy grew by 5.7 percent.

The IMF predicts that inflation will accelerate to 8.1 percent this year, but will slow down to 3.5 percent next year.

According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent on average over a long period of time.

Quickly rising consumer prices weaken the purchasing power of households, because a certain amount of money can buy fewer goods and services than before.

Rapid inflation causes the most problems for low-income households, whose income goes to everyday consumption. Accelerating inflation is also harmful to companies and investors.