The economy | Inflation continued to decelerate in the United States in February

Total inflation in February was 6.0 percent and core inflation was 5.5 percent.

Consumer prices inflation slowed down in the United States in February.

According to the consumer price index published by the Ministry of Labor on Tuesday, the inflation rate was 6.0 percent in February, while it was 6.4 percent in January.

Energy went up by 5.2 percent, food by 9.5 percent, and housing by 8.1 percent compared to the same time last year.

Compared to January, energy became cheaper by 0.6 percent, food became more expensive by 0.4 percent, and housing by 0.8 percent.

The fastest rate of inflation was last year in July, when consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent from a year ago.

Economists and the core inflation closely monitored by the central bank was 5.5 percent in February. It is 0.1 percentage point less than in January.

Core inflation is an important measure because it removes the effect of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices. Core inflation better measures the breadth of consumer prices and the economy’s longer-term inflationary pressures.

The slowdown in overall inflation and core inflation corresponded to market expectations.

of the United States the central bank has tried to slow down inflation by tightening monetary policy. Due to the instability of the banking system, it is possible that the central bank will not raise its key interest rate next week.

The reason for the instability is the deposit flight from Silicon Valley Bank, which caused the bank to collapse. The bank’s customers included plenty of start-up growth companies that had to withdraw their deposits from the bank. Due to the rise in interest rates, they had difficulty obtaining financing on tolerable terms.