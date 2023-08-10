The economy | Inflation accelerated in the United States, but was slower than expected – “Temporary setback”

Inflation accelerated slightly in the United States in July, driven by housing costs. Core inflation slowed slightly from June.

Consumer prices the rise, or inflation, accelerated in July in the United States to 3.2 percent from a year ago. In June, the inflation rate, i.e. the annual change in the consumer price index, was 3.0 percent.

In a Reuters poll, economists expected the inflation rate to accelerate to 3.3 percent.

In July, the price of energy fell by 12.5 percent from the same time last year, but food became more expensive by 4.9 percent, services by 6.1 percent, and housing by 7.7 percent from a year ago.

Compared to the previous month, inflation accelerated in July by 0.2 percent, as in June. According to the US Department of Labor, the increase in housing costs caused more than 90 percent of the monthly increase in the consumer price index in July.

The index was dragged down in July by air travel, used cars and healthcare, among others.

Economists closely monitored core inflation was 4.7 percent in July. Core inflation slowed slightly in July, as it was still 4.8 percent in June. In a Reuters poll, economists expected core inflation to have been 4.8 percent in July.

Core inflation is an important measure because the direct impact of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices has been removed from it. It tells better about the wide range of inflation.

OP’s senior market economist Jari Hännikäinen evaluate on social platform X, formerly known as Twitterthat the acceleration of the inflation rate is only a temporary setback.

“In the light of current information, the inflation problem is calming down,” Hännikäinen writes.

of the United States the central bank has already tightened monetary policy 11 times in just over a year to curb rapid inflation. It also resorted to an exceptionally large interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage points.

According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent on average over a long period of time.

Interest rate hikes usually start to slow down the rate of inflation after six months and typically reach their full effect over a year. The significant slowdown in inflation during the spring is a sign that the tightening of monetary policy has begun to have an effect.

The central bank suspended interest rate hikes in June to observe how inflation will develop in the near term, given the lag in the impact of monetary policy.

However, it continued to tighten monetary policy in late July with a 0.25 percentage point hike. The decision raised the key interest rate range to 5.25–5.50 percent. The last time monetary policy was as tight was in 2001.

The Open Market Committee, which decides on the central bank’s monetary policy, meets next time in September.