The economy | Handelsbanken: Euribor rates will clearly decrease in the coming years

Handelsbanken predicts that the European Central Bank (ECB) will start lowering interest rates this year, which means relief for the rapidly growing interest costs of Finnish mortgage borrowers.

Handelsbanken's economists estimate in the economic forecast published on Wednesday that the first interest rate cut of 0.25 percentage points will take place in June, and after that the ECB will lower its deposit rate in September and December.

Interest rates will continue to fall next year, when, according to Handelsbanken's forecast, the ECB will lower interest rates a total of five times due to slowing inflation. In 2026, the central bank will lower interest rates once, when the deposit rate would be 1.75 percent.

“We expect the ECB to lower the deposit rate below two percent by the end of 2026. For Finnish mortgage borrowers, this means that Euribor rates will clearly decrease in the coming years,” Handelsbanken says in its release.

In total, the ECB would reduce deposit rates to 1.75% from the current 4.00% during the forecast period until 2026.

Home loans the 12-month Euribor rate, often used as a reference rate, is now 3.67 percent, and the interest rate market expects it to drop to 2.70 percent by December 2024.

Economists generally seem to be more cautious in their interest rate cut forecasts than money market investors.

“The interest rate market expects more interest rate cuts for the current year than our forecast”, states Handelsbanken's financial forecast as well.

Handelsbanken expects sluggish economic growth in Finland for the current year.

According to the bank's estimate, economic activity will gradually pick up after a subdued start to the year, and Finland's gross domestic product will grow by 0.1 percent this year after last year's contraction.

According to Handelsbanken's estimate, economic activity will continue to improve next year. According to the forecast, the Finnish economy will grow by 1.7 percent in 2025 and 1.5 percent in 2026.

Handelsbanken estimates that in 2024–2026 domestic demand will act as the engine of economic growth.

“Although household consumption in Finland will pick up this year due to the slowdown in inflation and the fall in interest rates, consumption will grow quite moderately in the forecast years,” says Handelsbanken's senior economist Janne Ronkanen in the bulletin.

“We expect a clear acceleration of investments, especially in 2025-2026, when they will receive support from the recovery of housing construction, defense material procurement and green investments.”

Handelsbanken estimates that the housing market will recover quite slowly. Housing sales are boosted by the slowdown in inflation, the drop in interest rates and the strengthening of household purchase intentions.

Last year, the development of the housing market was exceptionally slow, and the bank estimates that the prices of old shared apartments fell by six percent last year.

Handelsbanken predicts that the prices of old shared apartments will rise by one percent this year.

According to the bank's forecast, the recovery of the housing market starting in the spring will take place at different paces in different parts of Finland. There are differences in the recovery between new and old shared apartments, the bank estimates.