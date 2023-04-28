The first quarter has been better than expected despite soaring inflation and the rise in rates. The Spanish economy advanced 0.5% thanks mainly to the boost in exports and investment, compared to the 0.2% that advanced in the last quarter of 2022 -although it is now revised to 0.4%-. GDP had slowed down in the last part of last year due to the drop in consumption due to high inflation, but it still managed to close 2022 with growth of 5.5%. In this first part of the year, the economy catches air and accelerates until it almost recovers the level of GDP prior to the pandemic, when Spain was the last country in the euro area to achieve it.

The real-time prediction models of the Fiscal Authority (Airef) predicted an increase of 0.7% to 1% quarterly, but finally the economy has advanced 0.5%. From the Ministry of Economic Affairs they value this data very positively and indicate that GDP was the only indicator pending to recover the pre-pandemic level, since “the rest are well above it, such as employment, youth unemployment, investment and productivity ». “In an international context of great uncertainty, marked by the consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Spanish economy continues to demonstrate its strength and resilience,” they say from the cabinet led by Nadia Calviño.

This quarterly advance makes the economy grow by 3.8% year-on-year, nine tenths more than in the last part of 2022. It is mainly due to the drive in investment and exports, and this despite the international context that, in addition to The war in Ukraine was marked in the first part of the year by the outbreak of the financial crisis in the US in March.

Despite these good data, it should be noted that household consumption fell by 1.3% compared to the last quarter weighed down by high inflation, the rise in interest rates and the financial crisis, but exports fell by 1.9% and investment 5.8% boosted by European funds. But compared to the first quarter of last year, household consumption grew by 1.5%, still the lowest rate in two years. Given inflation, households spent 6.5% more than in the same period in 2022, but could only buy 1.5% more than then.

employment continues to grow



Economic growth is based on a base of employment that continues on a positive path. And it is that despite losing 11,000 jobs in the first quarter according to data published yesterday by the EPA, it was a lower decrease than in the same period of other years. The INE data for this Friday indicate that in the quarterly rate employment in terms of hours worked increased by 0.4%.

In year-on-year terms, hours worked varied by 1.4%, a rate one and a half points lower than that of the fourth quarter of 2022, and full-time equivalent positions did so by 2.3%, three tenths more, which This represents an increase of 426,000 full-time equivalent jobs in one year.

Improves forecasts for 2023



Just a few months ago, the Fiscal Authority predicted a possible technical recession (by chaining two negative quarters) due to the effects of inflation on household consumption. But even so, the economy has surprised upwards due to the resistance of employment, European funds and the competitiveness of the foreign sector.

The Government predicts a growth of the economy for this year of 2.1%, the most optimistic forecast among national and international organizations. The Bank of Spain, Airef, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the OECD remain in the 1.6% range.

The professor of Economics and Business at the European University, José Manuel Corrales, tells this newspaper that “it is evident that we are in an economic slowdown” since 2023 will be worse than 2022, “but this does not mean that we are going to enter a recession” . The expert assures that the GDP of 2023 will be around 1.5% and that it may even improve depending on the evolution of the war in Ukraine, the commercial distribution and how emerging countries such as China and India are doing.